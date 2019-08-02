App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei Y9 Prime vs Realme X vs Oppo K3: Specifications, Price, Features

Which phone is the best? Find out here:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Huawei Y9 Prime vs Realme X vs Oppo K3
Huawei Y9 Prime vs Realme X vs Oppo K3

Huawei has launched the Y9 Prime in India for Rs 15,999. The smartphone sports an all-screen design and has a pop-up mechanism for the front camera.

It is the third smartphone under Rs 20,000 to have a pop-up module after the Realme X and Oppo K3. How do these three smartphones fare on paper? Let's find out.
ParametersHuawei Y9 Prime 2019Realme XOppo K3
Display6.59-inch Ultra FullView LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has an all-screen design with no notch and a slightly thick chin bezel.6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has an all-screen design with no notch and a slightly thick chin bezel.6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has an all-screen design with no notch and a slightly thick chin bezel.
ProcessorKirin HiSilicon 710F SoC octa-core SoC2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU.2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE with Adreno 616 GPU.
RAM and Storage options4GB + 128GB. Expandable up to 512GB via microSD.4GB + 128GB and 8GB +128GB.6GB + 64 GB, 8GB +128GB.
Rear Camera16MP (f/1.8) + 8MP + 2MP48MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.4)16MP (f/1.7) + 2MP (f/2.4)
Front camera16MP f/2.0 sensor16MP f/2.0 sensor16MP f/2.0 sensor
Battery4,000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging support.3,765 mAh battery with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge support.3,765 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge tech
OSAndroid 9.0 based EMUI 9.Android 9.0 based Color OS 6Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack, USB Type-C.4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack, USB Type-C.4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack, USB Type-C.
Colour optionsEmerald Green and Sapphire BlueSpace Blue, Polar WhiteAurora Blue and Jade Black.
Price Rs 15,999 for 4GB + 128GBRs 16,999 for 4GB + 128GB and Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GBRs 16,999 for 6GB + 64GB and Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GB

If we look at the specs on paper, the Huawei Y9 Prime offers a marginally bigger screen. The disappointment here could be a TFT display, instead of an AMOLED found on the Realme X and the Oppo K3. There is no face-unlock on the Y9 Prime and the fingerprint scanner is located at the back.

The Huawei Y9 Prime has an edge in the camera department as it offers an ultra-wide-angle lens, which is absent in the other two smartphones.

Close

The Kirin 710F performs similar to the Snapdragon 710, as per various benchmark scores and tests.

related news

The battery on the Huawei Y9 Prime is bigger than the Realme X and Oppo K3. You would, however, miss out on fast-charging. The Realme X and Oppo K3 support 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

If you are okay to miss out on an AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock and fast charging for Rs 1,000 less, the Huawei Y9 Prime can certainly be a good choice.

The Realme X (Review) offers a 48MP primary sensor and also has 20W VOOC 3.0 fast-charging.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 10:51 am

tags #Huawei #Oppo #Realme #smartphones #Technology

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.