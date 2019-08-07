Huawei Y9 Prime pre-booking begins from August 7 on Amazon India

Huawei’s first pop-up selfie camera smartphone will go on pre-order on August 7 in India. However, offline retailers like Croma, Poorvika, and others are already accepting pre-bookings for Y9 Prime. Amazon Prime members will be able to purchase the smartphone on August 7; other users will be able to get the device starting on August 8.

The Huawei Y9 Prime is only available in one variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and costs Rs 15,990. The phone will be available in Sapphire Blue and Emerald Green colours.

Offline buyers opting to pre-book the phone from Croma and Poorvika will receive a 15,000 mAh power bank and Huawei Sport BT headphones worth Rs 4,598 free.

Amazon is also offering a six months No-Cost EMI and an instant Rs 500 Amazon Pay Cashback. SBI card payments get an instant 10-percent discount, while Amazon is also offering an extra Rs 1,500 on exchange.

The key features on the Y9 Prime 2019 are its 4,000 mAh battery, triple camera setup, pop-up selfie camera, bezel-less display, and a Kirin 710 SoC.

The Y9 Prime 2019 gets rid of the notch to maximise screen real estate to offer a more immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the Y9 Prime also gets a triple camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a third 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera on the front features a 16-megapixel sensor.