Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) with triple rear camera and ultra-fullview display teased on Amazon India

The recently launched Y9 Prime (2019) is available in several countries below the 20K mark.

Carlsen Martin

The full-screen, truly-notch free, pop-up front camera phones are growing in popularity in Indian markets with the recent launch of the OPPO K3, Redmi K20, and Realme X. The three handsets bring the ultimate full-screen experience to the Rs 20K price range.

Huawei is also getting in on the act, gearing up to launch the company’s first pop-up front camera handset in India. The recently launched Y9 Prime (2019) has already been teased on Amazon India and is available in several countries below the Rs 20K mark.

This sub Rs 20K smartphone is the first handset from the Chinese smartphone maker to offer a notch-free screen and pop-up 16-megapixel front shooter. The other highlight of the Y9 Prime is its triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Other features of the Y9 Prime (2019) include a Kirin 710F chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of in-built storage. As for display, the Y9 gets a 6.59-inch FHD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen. Huawei’s latest sub-20K smartphone will also pack a 4,000 mAh battery and fast-charging support. The phone will run Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0. It also gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the usual array of connectivity options.

Camera performance on the Y9 Prime will be one of its biggest highlights, considering Huawei’s impressive track record with smartphone cameras. However, overall performance will be called into question with the Kirin 710F chipset.

Additionally, the LCD panel won’t be able to deliver the same colour accuracy as the AMOLED screens found on OPPO, Realme and Redmi smartphones in this price range. The Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) is available in three finishes – Emerald Green, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue. It is expected to launch in India later in July.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 05:05 pm

tags #Huawei #Technology #Xiaomi

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

