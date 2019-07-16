Huawei to soon launch a budget smartphone to compete with Realme X and Redmi K20

The competition in the sub-Rs 20k market in India is about to get more fierce with the Realme X and Redmi K20-series. Both these brands are offering smartphones with midrange internals and an all-screen display. Another Chinese manufacturer may soon release a smartphone with a similar design and internals.



Another Pop-Up Camera Phone with Triple Back Cameras is coming to the budget segment in India very soon to compete with devices like realme X and Redmi K20! It's from Huawei but I don't know with what name it will be launched here. Excited, aren't you? #HUAWEI pic.twitter.com/VRw6OCVpFP

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 15, 2019

Huawei is reportedly working on a smartphone with a pop-up camera and a triple rear-camera setup. According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, Huawei would soon launch a budget smartphone to compete against the likes of Realme X and Redmi K20-series.

The tipster has uploaded design schematics of the Huawei smartphone which show the smartphone sporting an all-screen front with a pop-up camera. The smartphone has very thin bezels on three sides, except the chin being slightly thicker. At the back, there is a vertically aligned triple camera unit with the LED flash below it. The fingerprint scanner is placed at the centre of the dual-tone back panel.

The name and internals of the Huawei smartphone remain unknown at the moment. In related news, Huawei sub-brand Honor would release the Honor 9X-series on July 23. Leaked design schematics of the Honor 9X reveal a pop-up camera and dual-camera system at the back.