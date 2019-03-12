Huawei to launch the Nova 4e with 32MP front camera in China

Huawei recently dropped a teaser of its upcoming smartphone in China. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer announced the launch of Nova 4e with a 32MP front camera on Weibo. The more affordable version of the Nova 4 would be launched on March 14 in China.

Huawei has already confirmed that the Nova 4e would sport a waterdrop display, instead of the punch-hole display seen on Nova 4. The phone was spotted on TENAA wherein key specifications were revealed. The Nova 4e would sport a 6.15-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1440*2160. For processing, the Lite variant would have the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core processor clocking at 1.71GHz paired with Mali G51 MP4 GPU. Geekbench listings reveal that the phone would have 6GB RAM.

Huawei has confirmed that the front camera would have a 32MP sensor. The rear panel is expected to have a triple camera setup which is likely to have 20MP + 16MP + 2MP sensors. The back panel would also house a fingerprint scanner for secure unlocking.

The Nova 4e is expected to have a smaller 3,240mAh battery and would support 18W fast charging. Lastly, the device would be running on EMUI 9 which is based on Android Pie. The phone is expected to be launched for 2,000 Yuan (roughly Rs 20,700).