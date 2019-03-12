App
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei to launch the Nova 4e with 32MP front camera in China

Huawei has already confirmed that the Nova 4e would sport a waterdrop display, instead of the punch-hole display seen on Nova 4.

Huawei recently dropped a teaser of its upcoming smartphone in China. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer announced the launch of Nova 4e with a 32MP front camera on Weibo. The more affordable version of the Nova 4 would be launched on March 14 in China.

Huawei has already confirmed that the Nova 4e would sport a waterdrop display, instead of the punch-hole display seen on Nova 4. The phone was spotted on TENAA wherein key specifications were revealed. The Nova 4e would sport a 6.15-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1440*2160. For processing, the Lite variant would have the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core processor clocking at 1.71GHz paired with Mali G51 MP4 GPU. Geekbench listings reveal that the phone would have 6GB RAM. 

Huawei has confirmed that the front camera would have a 32MP sensor. The rear panel is expected to have a triple camera setup which is likely to have 20MP + 16MP + 2MP sensors. The back panel would also house a fingerprint scanner for secure unlocking. 

The Nova 4e is expected to have a smaller 3,240mAh battery and would support 18W fast charging. Lastly, the device would be running on EMUI 9 which is based on Android Pie. The phone is expected to be launched for 2,000 Yuan (roughly Rs 20,700).

Huawei is also preparing to launch its next flagship device — The P30 and P30 Pro. The P30 Pro’s quad-camera setup has already created a lot of hype after the CEO shared photos shot on it. On March 26, both the smartphones would be launched in an event in Paris.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 12:59 pm

tags #Huawei #Huawei Nova 4e

