Huawei to announce Mate 20 X 5G smartphone in China on July 26

Huawei is gearing up for the launch of the Mate 20 X 5G in China. The company’s first commercial 5G smartphone was already unveiled in Europe when the United Kingdom launched its 5G network.

Considering Huawei’s massive 5G presence in the country, we also expect a rollout of the company’s 5G network in major cities like Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Beijing. The Mate 20 X 5G was announced in the UK for £999 (Approx. Rs 86,000), but China operates differently from International markets, which should bring the price of the device down. The Mate 20X is expected to cost anywhere between £800 to £900 in China.

Huawei’s upcoming 5G smartphone is no different from its non-5G counterpart with the two difference being a smaller 4,200 mAh battery – instead of a 5,000 mAh – and Balong 5000 5G modem. The smaller battery is down to the larger size of the Balong 5000 modem.

The Mate 20 X 5G will get the same 7.2-inch OLED display and triple rear camera setup as the 4G variant. The phone will also pack the same 7nm Kirin 980 chip, in-display fingerprint sensor and the same exterior design and ports as the original Mate 20 X. Huawei is addressing the smaller battery on the 5G handset by integrating 40W SuperCharge 2.0 support.