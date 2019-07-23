App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei to announce Mate 20 X 5G smartphone in China on July 26

The Mate 20X is expected to cost anywhere between £800 to £900 in China.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Huawei is gearing up for the launch of the Mate 20 X 5G in China. The company’s first commercial 5G smartphone was already unveiled in Europe when the United Kingdom launched its 5G network.

Considering Huawei’s massive 5G presence in the country, we also expect a rollout of the company’s 5G network in major cities like Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Beijing. The Mate 20 X 5G was announced in the UK for £999 (Approx. Rs 86,000), but China operates differently from International markets, which should bring the price of the device down. The Mate 20X is expected to cost anywhere between £800 to £900 in China.

Huawei’s upcoming 5G smartphone is no different from its non-5G counterpart with the two difference being a smaller 4,200 mAh battery – instead of a 5,000 mAh – and Balong 5000 5G modem. The smaller battery is down to the larger size of the Balong 5000 modem.

The Mate 20 X 5G will get the same 7.2-inch OLED display and triple rear camera setup as the 4G variant. The phone will also pack the same 7nm Kirin 980 chip, in-display fingerprint sensor and the same exterior design and ports as the original Mate 20 X. Huawei is addressing the smaller battery on the 5G handset by integrating 40W SuperCharge 2.0 support.

The smartphone maker has reportedly already begun handing out invites to media representatives for an event on the 26th of July. Gizmochina recently reported that Huawei would be holding an official event for the smartphone on the 26th of July. China is also likely to see other networks ready to embrace the next generation of connectivity at the event.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 05:43 pm

tags #5G #Huawei #Technology

