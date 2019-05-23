App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 03:26 PM IST

Huawei reportedly working on an operating system that will support all Android apps

Huawei OS could debut as soon as this Fall or early next year.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

President Trump’s executive order to restrict companies in the United States from supplying products to Huawei is perhaps the biggest story currently doing the rounds in the tech space. One of the most significant consequences of this order was Google revoking Huawei’s Android license.

Huawei is the second largest smartphone manufacturer in the world and in pole position to overtake Samsung by 2020. However, having its Android license revoked could put a severe dent in Huawei’s plans to dominate the global smartphone market. Despite the excellent hardware that goes into Huawei’s handsets without Google’s Android software ecosystem, the prospects of owning a Huawei phone outside China seems senseless.

However, according to reports published by a two Chinese publication, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Richard Yu, revealed the company is working on an alternative operating system, the Huawei OS, which can replace Google’s Android OS. It may come as soon as this Fall or early next year on PCs, tablets, wearables, cars and smartphones.

The report also claims that the new operating system will be compatible with all Android and web applications and be recompiled to improve performance. Yu also claimed that overall performance could be improved by more than 60-per cent if the Android app is recompiled.

After news that Google revoked Huawei’s Android license broke; many assumed Huawei would build an OS based on AOSP, but that doesn’t seem feasible, which only adds credibility to the news that Huawei will launch its own operating system. And, while Huawei is still working with Google on a solution, existing Huawei users are likely to be allowed access to Android and Google Play services.

According to reports, Huawei started building its own operating system after the U.S. government began its investigation into the Chinese tech giant and ZTE back in 2012. Huawei already has an operating system for PCs and tablets, and it may not be all that of a surprise to see Huawei come up with own OS.

First Published on May 23, 2019 03:26 pm

