Huawei Nova 5T with quad-camera, Kirin 980 SoC goes official

Huawei has unveiled the Nova 5T in Malaysia. The smartphone is quite similar to Huawei’s sub-brand Honor 20 with some internal upgrades. The Nova 5T features a punch-hole display and quad-cameras at the back.

At the front, it sports a 6.26-inch Full HD+ All-View display with a punch-hole in the top-left corner. The screen has a 1080*2340 resolution and very thin bezels at the sides.

Under the hood, the Nova 5T gets Huawei’s in-house Kirin HiSilicon 980 SoC Octa-core chipset. The processor is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The device does not support storage expansion via microSD card.

For longer battery life, the Nova 5T gets a 3,750 mAh power cell with support for 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge technology.

In optics, the Nova 5T has a quad-camera setup at the back. There is a 48MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. The other three cameras include a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, there is a 32MP camera inside the punch-hole with an f/2.0 aperture at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, USB Type-C, etc.

Huawei has priced the single 8GB + 128GB variant of the Nova 5T at MYR 1,599 (roughly Rs 27,200). The smartphone would be available in Black, Crush Blue and Midsummer Purple colours.