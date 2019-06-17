App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei Nova 5 series to launch on June 21 - here's everything we know so far

Renders suggest that Nova 5 Pro would have a water-drop notch like the Nova 5 and come with quad camera setup at the back.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Huawei is launching the Nova 5 series in China later this week. The company has teased the smartphones in a video which show it would come in a few bright colour options. Before its official launch on June 21, there is some leaked information on the colour and storage options Huawei might offer with the Nova 5 lineup.

Huawei has confirmed the launch of at least two smartphones, namely Nova 5i and Nova 5, through a video shared on Weibo last month. The latest teaser suggests that Huawei would offer the Nova 5 series in multiple colour options. 

Talking about the specs, a TENAA listing of the Nova 5i revealed that it would feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 * 2310 pixels. For performance, there would be a Kirin 710 SoC with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There would be a 3,900 mAh battery, which is reasonably large for a mid-range device.

Close

In terms of camera, Nova 5i would sport a quad camera setup with a primary 24MP sensor. The other three cameras would include an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. For selfies, the punch-hole would house a 24MP sensor with AI capabilities.

related news

For the Nova 5, It is speculated that the display could come with a water-drop notch. Under the hood, it is rumoured to have a Kirin 810 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB storage.

Lastly, Huawei is expected to launch the Nova 5 Pro as well. There are not many details available on the smartphone as yet, but a report by MySmartPrice suggests that Nova 5 Pro would have a 7nm Kirin 980 octa-core processor under the hood. The website has also shared leaked renders that show the smartphone in Green, Purple, Orange, and Black colour options. Renders also suggest that Nova 5 Pro would have a water-drop notch like the Nova 5 and come with quad camera setup at the back. 

All three smartphones would run on Android 9.0 based EMUI 9. Other details are not known, but we are just a few days away from the official launch event, wherein we would get more information about the Nova 5 series.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 02:46 pm

tags #Huawei #smartphones

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.