Huawei Nova 5 series to launch on June 21 - here's everything we know so far

Huawei is launching the Nova 5 series in China later this week. The company has teased the smartphones in a video which show it would come in a few bright colour options. Before its official launch on June 21, there is some leaked information on the colour and storage options Huawei might offer with the Nova 5 lineup.
Huawei has confirmed the launch of at least two smartphones, namely Nova 5i and Nova 5, through a video shared on Weibo last month. The latest teaser suggests that Huawei would offer the Nova 5 series in multiple colour options.
Talking about the specs, a TENAA listing of the Nova 5i revealed that it would feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 * 2310 pixels. For performance, there would be a Kirin 710 SoC with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There would be a 3,900 mAh battery, which is reasonably large for a mid-range device.
In terms of camera, Nova 5i would sport a quad camera setup with a primary 24MP sensor. The other three cameras would include an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. For selfies, the punch-hole would house a 24MP sensor with AI capabilities.
For the Nova 5, It is speculated that the display could come with a water-drop notch. Under the hood, it is rumoured to have a Kirin 810 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB storage.
Lastly, Huawei is expected to launch the Nova 5 Pro as well. There are not many details available on the smartphone as yet, but a report by MySmartPrice suggests that Nova 5 Pro would have a 7nm Kirin 980 octa-core processor under the hood. The website has also shared leaked renders that show the smartphone in Green, Purple, Orange, and Black colour options. Renders also suggest that Nova 5 Pro would have a water-drop notch like the Nova 5 and come with quad camera setup at the back.All three smartphones would run on Android 9.0 based EMUI 9. Other details are not known, but we are just a few days away from the official launch event, wherein we would get more information about the Nova 5 series.