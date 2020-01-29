Huawei, not Samsung, top 5G smartphone brand in 2019; Report claims

The race for 5G is well underway, and US President Donald Trump dealt a major blow to China by imposing sanctions to cripple the company that was leading the 5G race - Huawei. The Android license ban on Huawei has seen the company’s smartphone sales drop outside Chinese markets. Moreover, it also let Samsung dominate global 5G smartphone sales.

However, a recent report from Strategy Analytics claimed that Huawei, not Samsung, was the world’s top 5G smartphone vendor in 2019. With a 37-percent market share, Huawei accounted for about 6.9 million out of the total 19 million 5G phones sold last year.

Ken Hyers, the director at Strategy Analytics, said in the report; “Demand for 5G smartphones is higher than many expected. Fierce vendor competition in China and heavy carrier subsidies across South Korea have been the main drivers of 5G demand. Other regions, like the US and Europe, are lagging behind Asia, but we expect them to close the gap later this year.”

Leading in 5G smartphone shipments is quite a noteworthy achievement for Huawei, considering the Chinese phone maker was banned from the United States, one of the largest markets. Additionally, the lack of access to Google’s Mobile services made Huawei devices an unfavourable proposition outside China.