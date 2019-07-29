Huawei Mate X spotted at an airport in China with minor design tweaks

Huawei announced the Mate X five months ago at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. Despite the Chinese smartphone maker confirming that the device would launch as scheduled, the Mate X has missed its initial release date.

Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Mate X hasn’t been plagued by durability issues and an out of proportion media scandal. However, Huawei still isn’t ready with a public release.

A journalist named Li Wei recently took some photos of the Mate X after bumping into Huawei CEO Richard Yu at an airport in China. She posted the images on her Weibo profile.

As per the images, there are a few subtle changes to the refined unit in Yu’s possession. The first change is the addition of a ToF sensor, which was also confirmed on the Chinese smartphone maker’s website. Secondly, a texturised composite material covers the handgrip and central spine reinforcing the ‘Falcon Wing’ mechanism. There’s also a bigger button to unhook the foldable part.

According to a report by news.mydrivers, He Gang, Huawei’s director of consumer business mobile phones, said, “Everyone should be very clear that Huawei’s quality requirements are very demanding. If it does not meet the quality requirements, we will not let the products go on the market.”

He Gang’s statement inferred that Huawei is busy optimising and perfecting the Mate X to ensure it adheres to the company’s strict quality requirements. However, he also admits the process of a global rollout for the foldable handset appears to be more complicated than anticipated.

One on hand Huawei is reassuring consumers that it doesn’t want to release an inferior product. One the other, the company seems to be backpedalling quite a bit. Last we heard; Huawei could be looking at a September release for the Mate X.