Huawei Mate 30 retail box leaks before September 19 launch; specifications revealed

Huawei is gearing up for the launch of its flagship device, the Mate 30. Details and images of the Mate 30 series have been surfacing on the internet for quite some time. The latest development includes a leaked retail box of the Mate 30, revealing some of its specifications ahead of the official launch.

An alleged retail box of the Mate 30 has been uploaded on Weibo. As per a 91Mobiles report, the information on the box reveals that Mate 30 would have a 6GB and 128GB variant. The report also reveals that Mate 30 would have a notch at the top of the display. However, the box is considerably smaller than what has been spotted on the Mate 30 Pro.

Further, Mate 30 would use Leica optics for the camera. The Mate 30 is expected to sport a tall 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with very thin bezels. The Full HD+ display is expected to have the usual 60Hz refresh rate. It could sport Huawei’s latest Kirin 990 SoC and a 4,000 mAh battery with 40W fast-charging.

Alongside the Mate 30, Huawei would also launch the Mate 30 Pro on September 19. The ‘Pro’ variant is speculated to have a 90Hz refresh rate, as per Huawei’s recent teaser. At the back, the Mate 30 Pro could have a quad-camera setup with two 40MP sensors inside a circular module that protrudes slightly. The LED flash and other sensors are located at the top-left corner of the rear panel.