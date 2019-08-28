Huawei Mate 30 Pro's promotional poster leaked, confirms circular quad-camera unit and curved-edge display

Huawei would launch its flagship device, the Mate 30 series, in September. The flagship device has been a favourite of the speculators since recent times, resulting in a flood of leaks and speculations. The latest leak of an alleged promotional poster reveals the design and some key specifications of the Mate 30 Pro.

Popular tipster Ice Universe has uploaded an alleged promotional poster of the Mate 30 Pro. The image reveals the front and rear panel of the Mate 30 Pro, confirming a circular camera module.



Can be 100% sure, this is a real poster leaked. pic.twitter.com/WgUiaGUTR4

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 27, 2019

The tipster claims that the leaked poster is genuine and has confirmed the Mate 30 Pro’s design.

If we go by the leaks, the Mate 30 Pro would have a quad-camera setup inside a circular module that protrudes slightly. The LED flash and other sensors are located at the top-left corner of the rear panel.

Currently, there is no information available on the megapixel count of the sensors at the back.

At the front, the display has curved-edges with a wide-notch for the rumoured 3D face unlock system. Multiple speculations in the past have suggested that the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro would feature dual-curved edge display.

The Mate 30 series could also support Moto Mods-like accessories, according to an Android Authority report. The significant difference would be that, instead of magnetic pins, these mods would be connected via Bluetooth.