you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei Mate 30 Pro's promotional poster leaked, confirms circular quad-camera unit and curved-edge display

The Mate 30 series could also support Moto Mods-like accessories.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Huawei would launch its flagship device, the Mate 30 series, in September. The flagship device has been a favourite of the speculators since recent times, resulting in a flood of leaks and speculations. The latest leak of an alleged promotional poster reveals the design and some key specifications of the Mate 30 Pro.

Popular tipster Ice Universe has uploaded an alleged promotional poster of the Mate 30 Pro. The image reveals the front and rear panel of the Mate 30 Pro, confirming a circular camera module.

The tipster claims that the leaked poster is genuine and has confirmed the Mate 30 Pro’s design.

If we go by the leaks, the Mate 30 Pro would have a quad-camera setup inside a circular module that protrudes slightly. The LED flash and other sensors are located at the top-left corner of the rear panel. 

Close

Currently, there is no information available on the megapixel count of the sensors at the back.

related news

At the front, the display has curved-edges with a wide-notch for the rumoured 3D face unlock system. Multiple speculations in the past have suggested that the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro would feature dual-curved edge display.

The Mate 30 series could also support Moto Mods-like accessories, according to an Android Authority report. The significant difference would be that, instead of magnetic pins, these mods would be connected via Bluetooth. 

Huawei would be unveiling the Mate 30 series on September 19. The smartphone should launch in India after its international release.

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 12:38 pm

#Huawei #smartphones

