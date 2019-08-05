Huawei Mate 30 Pro to ditch Gorilla Glass for 'AIR Glass'

Huawei Mate 30 Pro is expected to release sometime later this year. Reports involving the device specifications and leaks have been circulating on the internet. The latest report suggests that there would be a new type of screen protection technology on the Mate 30-series.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Huawei would replace the Gorilla Glass with AIR glass on the Mate 30 Pro. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently filed a trademark which surfaced on WIPO’s website. The trademark was filed under ‘Class 9’, which is related to smartphone covers, cases, protective glasses, etc.

Apart from the ‘AIR Glass’, Huawei also filed and received a trademark for a camera tech called ‘SuperSensing’. The Mate 30 Pro is said to get two 40MP sensors with support for CineLens.

The primary camera would have a 40MP 1/1.5” sensor with an f/1.6-1.4 aperture. The main shooter would have an RYYB pixel layout, similar to the P30 Pro’s camera. The secondary lens in the square-shaped camera unit would also feature a 40MP 1/1.7”, 120-degrees ultra-wide sensor. This lens, too, would support the ‘Cine Lens’ feature. The third sensor would be an 8MP telephoto sensor with 5x zooming capabilities.

Other device specifications of the Mate 30 Pro remain a mystery. Huawei is yet to confirm any of the details mentioned above.