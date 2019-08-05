App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei Mate 30 Pro to ditch Gorilla Glass for 'AIR Glass'

The Mate 30 Pro is said to get two 40MP sensors with support for CineLens.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Huawei Mate 30 Pro is expected to release sometime later this year. Reports involving the device specifications and leaks have been circulating on the internet. The latest report suggests that there would be a new type of screen protection technology on the Mate 30-series.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Huawei would replace the Gorilla Glass with AIR glass on the Mate 30 Pro. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently filed a trademark which surfaced on WIPO’s website. The trademark was filed under ‘Class 9’, which is related to smartphone covers, cases, protective glasses, etc.

Apart from the ‘AIR Glass’, Huawei also filed and received a trademark for a camera tech called ‘SuperSensing’. The Mate 30 Pro is said to get two 40MP sensors with support for CineLens. 

Close

The primary camera would have a 40MP 1/1.5” sensor with an f/1.6-1.4 aperture. The main shooter would have an RYYB pixel layout, similar to the P30 Pro’s camera. The secondary lens in the square-shaped camera unit would also feature a 40MP 1/1.7”, 120-degrees ultra-wide sensor. This lens, too, would support the ‘Cine Lens’ feature. The third sensor would be an 8MP telephoto sensor with 5x zooming capabilities. 

related news

Other device specifications of the Mate 30 Pro remain a mystery. Huawei is yet to confirm any of the details mentioned above. 

In related news, Huawei launched the Y9 Prime in India with an all-screen, no-notch design. This makes Y9 Prime the most affordable smartphone to sport a notch-less screen with a pop-up camera.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 01:42 pm

tags #Huawei #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.