Huawei Mate 30 Pro could feature quad camera setup, 90Hz display and Kirin 985 chipset

Huawei P30 Pro is arguably the best smartphone launched in 2019. The P30 Pro ticks every box on the flagship spec list packed with a powerful processor, impress camera, beautiful display and everything in between.

Despite the P30 Pro impressive capabilities, it isn’t the best Huawei has to offer. That honour would have to go to the company’s upcoming Mate 30 Pro. The Chinese smartphone maker is set to unveil the Mate 30 Pro as the successor to the Mate 20 Pro.

Huawei’s Mate series smartphone represents the best of their best and often go toe-to-toe with Samsung’s Note series.

While details about the Mate 30 Pro are scarce, new reports have surfaced claiming Huawei’s ultra-premium flagship will feature a 6.71-inch 90Hz AMOLED display.

Other information about the Mate Pro includes a quad camera setup on the back and a 4200 mAh battery capacity with 55W fast charging support. The camera setup will reportedly support up to 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. The Mate 30 Pro is also rumoured to feature the next-gen HiSilicon Kirin 985 chipset, while the 5G model will use the Balong 5000 modem.

While these rumours should be taken with a pinch of salt, they shouldn’t be dismissed altogether. In fact, the specs listed above are reasonable expectations for an over-the-top smartphone, especially considering all of them have already been implemented on other 2019 smartphones.

The only new feature we haven’t seen on a smartphone yet would be the rumoured Kirin 985 chip coming to the Mate 30 Pro. But then again, Huawei’s Mate phones often release during the fourth quarter of the year, which gives the company plenty of time to finish working on the Kirin 985 processor. Additionally, Huawei’s current flagship Kirin 980 SoC was utilised on the last-generation Mate 20 Pro.