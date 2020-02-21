Huawei could take the lid off P40 series and Mate Xs during February 24 launch event

While MWC 2020 may have been called off because of the coronavirus outbreak, but this hasn't stopped February from being a mega-month for smartphones. Samsung and Xiaomi have unveiled their flagship smartphones, while Realme, Vivo, iQOO, Oppo, and Huawei are gearing up to follow suit. The latest comes from China's biggest smartphone player’s camp.

Huawei recently announced that the Developer Day Online Summit 2020 would be held on February 24. The event will showcase updates on Huawei technologies, smart all-scenario products and Huawei's AppGallery. While the company hasn't mentioned what devices it will be showcasing at the event, it's safe to assume that the much-anticipated P40 series will make its debut.

Huawei unveiled the P30 Pro at the same time last year and set standards for camera capabilities. Come 2020, the P40 Pro is going to be no different. Huawei is also expected to unveil at least one 5G P40 models, which could be a first for the series.

The P40 series is expected to support Wi-Fi 6+, an in-house solution by the company. The Huawei P40 series will support dual-mode 5G, dual SIM card slots and will run on Android 10. Not many details about the P40 series have been revealed, but we can expect a top-tier premium P40 device, which may step up the already impressive P40 camera game. Moreover, the top-end device will likely compete with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which launched last week.

Apart from the P40 series, Huawei could also provide an update on its foldable future. Last year, the company took the lid off a successor to the Mate X but didn’t provide all the details about the new device. Huawei could finally unveil the Mate Xs in all its glory at the Developer Day Online Summit.