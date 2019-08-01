Huawei could become the world's largest smartphone manufacturer in 2020, but does Samsung really care

Samsung is undoubtedly the biggest player in the global smartphone market. But recent statistics, at least before the United States turf war, put Huawei in pole position to surpass Samsung in the year 2020.

Maybe you don’t care about a Chinese tech giant capturing the top spot on the global smartphone market, or perhaps you do. But one thing is for certain, Samsung clearly doesn't. So, why don’t Samsung care about losing its place as the world’s leading smartphone manufacturer?

Firstly, smartphone sales are no longer on the rise, in the last one to two years we’ve seen a sharp decline in the number of smartphone sales. Companies have begun to realise that people aren’t ready to move on to a new smartphone every year, most wait a good two or three years before upgrading. This is one of the reasons why making smartphones is becoming less profitable.

Now, let’s take a look at a 2018 press release the South Korean electronics manufacturer put out that indicated the company would be investing $180 billion in R&D over the next three years. The areas of investment included AI, 5G, automotive electronics parts, biopharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and display technology. As you may have noticed, there was no mention of smartphones.

So, how do you continually make money when consumers are only interested in buying your devices once every three years. In Apple’s case, it’s bombarding consumers with subscriptions services. But Samsung is still new to the services game, and many of the company’s services are not widely adopted. However, Samsung relies on hardware, primarily its semiconductor business.

While semiconductors are only one of Samsung’s many focus areas, the profit margins, as indicated by the chart are much higher than the company’s smartphone business. Samsung is currently years ahead of the competition, both in terms of capacity and technological know-how when it comes to memory chips.

The South Korean giant has also overtaken Intel to become the world’s largest chip maker, ending Intel’s 25-year run. Now, Samsung is now looking to surpass Japanese tech giant Sony as the world's largest manufacturer of image sensors. It also holds the top spot when it comes to manufacturing displays.