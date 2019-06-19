Huawei confirms second 7nm SoC will arrive on the Nova 5 smartphone

Huawei has confirmed it will launch at least three smartphones and a tablet at an event on the 21st of June. According to a company executive, Huawei is also bringing another 7nm processor to its upcoming event.

He Gang, the president of the company’s consumer mobile business unit recently uploaded a post on Weibo, the popular Chinese social media platform, confirming the launch of a second 7nm SoC. A move which would make Huawei the world’s first smartphone manufacturer to feature two 7nm SoCs.

The post read: “I can be proud to say that we are about to become the world’s first mobile phone brand with two 7nm SoC chips at the same time.” The post also featured a picture of the upcoming Huawei Nova 5.

However, Huawei’s next 7nm SoC titled the “Kirin 810” will replace the company’s mid-range 12nm Kirin 710 SoC. The Kirin 810 is expected to deliver higher performance output and superior power efficiency than Huawei’s current Kirin 710 chipset. While the exact specifications of the chipset remain a mystery, reports suggest it will be an eight-core CPU which will include an ARM Cortex-A76 core and Mali-G52 GPU.

Huawei’s Kirin 810 SoC is set to take on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 700 series chipsets. The Snapdragon 730G currently stands as Qualcomm’s most powerful mid-range chipset and uses the 8nm manufacturing process, which would give Huawei’s 7nm chip the edge, at least in power efficiency.