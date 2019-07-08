Huawei CEO lauds Apple privacy policy, calls it 'role model'

Ren Zhengfei, the founder and CEO of Chinese firm Huawei, has lauded Apple once again. Refusing to divulge user data to the Chinese government, he said this time that the US firm knows best how to protect the privacy of their users.

The Chinese government had reportedly asked the company to unlock its devices. However, this would have gone against the interests of the thousands of users of the smartphone.

According to an interview by 9to5Mac.com, the Huawei honcho had upheld the practices in Apple while defending why his company will never give out users’ data to the government.

Zhengfei said: “We will never do such a thing. If I had done it even once, the US would have evidence to spread around the world. Then the 170 countries and regions in which we currently operate would stop buying our products, and our company would collapse.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the entrepreneur has lauded Apple’s policies. Recently, he had openly supported Apple in the US-China trade war, and that despite his own company being blacklisted by the US.

Backing the users’ right to privacy, Zhengfei stated: “they (users) own their data, not Huawei”.

“Data is owned by our customers, not us. Carriers have to track every user, otherwise, no phone calls could be made. It's a carrier's duty to track user data.”

He added, that his firm is but only an equipment provider and hence should not track any data.

He said he was also afraid that if they tracked data and their users spread across the globe found out about that, Huawei would lose customer support and that may lead to the demise of the company.

The telecom equipment company is grappling with a loss of $30 billion in this year’s revenue, mostly due to the United States imposing a trade ban on Chinese products. The Chinese firm barely made a net profit of $8 billion this fiscal.

Notably, though Zhengfei spoke highly of American competitor brand Apple, he did not have much praise for Trump Administration and its actions.

Commenting on how the US government interferes in the day-to-day functioning of companies, the founder of Huawei said: “(The Chinese government doesn't) intervene in their business operations. I don't know why the US government micro-manages its tech companies as much as they do.”