App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hrithik-Sidharth, Akshay-John, Kartik-Arjun, Bachchan-Vidyut set up Box Office clashes

Various Bollywood biggies are set to clash against one another this year.

Joginder Tuteja @tutejajoginder
Whatsapp

There is something about clashes at the Box Office that bring on the excitement. Though the first half of the year hasn't seen any real major clash so far, there would be quite a few stars and superstars who would be taking on each other in the second half of the year. Let's take a look.

 

Hrithik Roshan v/s Sidharth Malhotra [Super 30 v/s Jabariya Jodi] – July 12

This has turned out to be one of those clashes that turned out to be totally unexpected. Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 had quite a few changes in plans but was finally confirmed for July 26. However, when Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya was decided for this date, Hrithik decided to change his plans. Now, the makers of Super 30 have decided to bring their films a couple of weeks earlier. Incidentally, Ekta Kapoor's Jabariya Jodi is slated to arrive on this date, which sets up the clash between Sidharth Malhotra and Hrithik Roshan.

related news

 

Akshay Kumar v/s Prabhas v/s John Abraham [Mission Mangal v/s Saaho v/s Batla House] – August 15

It is a known fact that Akshay Kumar loves to bring his films around Independence Day. He did that last year too with Gold. this year, he has his space mission film Mission Mangal lined up for August 15 arrival. However, T-Series has a couple of films which it has booked for this date - Saaho and Batla House. Of course, it is out of question that the production house would bring both their films together, which means a three-way clash is definitely not happening. So, it has to be seen if Akshay would be clashing with Prabhas or John Abraham here.

 

Sushant Singh Rajput v/s Rajkummar Rao [Chhichhore v/s Made In China] – August 30

A couple of weeks down the line, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao would be taking on each other. Chhichhore is special since it sees Nitish Tiwari direct his next after all-time blockbuster Dangal. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and this is his first collaboration with Sushant Singh Rajput. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao would be seen in a Dinesh Vijan film again after delivering a blockbuster in Stree. That makes Made In China special. Both films appear to be light-hearted entertainers which should offer a lot to the audiences.

 

Amitabh Bachchan v/s Sonam Kapoor v/s Vidyut Jammwal [Jhund v/s The Zoya Factor v/s Commando 3] – September 20

A three-way clash is round the corner, with films belonging to different genres clashing with each other. Jhund is a social drama; The Zoya Factor is a light-hearted comedy-drama and Commando 3 is an out-and-out action film. What is further special is the fact that three very different actors clash with each other. While Amitabh Bachchan would be seen again after superhit Badla, Sonam would be looking at a reversal of fortunes after Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. As for Vidyut, he would be aiming to shrug away the disappointment of Junglee.

 

Hrithik Rishan-Tiger Shroff v/s Sidharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh [Siddharth Anand's next v/s Marjaavaan] – October 2

This is going to be truly interesting as four major actors would be seen locking horns on Gandhi Jayanti. One still awaits the final title of the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer. But, rest assured, director Sidharth Anand would have put together something really exciting with this action film. As for Marjaavaan, it has Milap Zaveri return with an action drama after Satyameva Jayate. This time around, he has the Ek Villain “jodi” of Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh pairing up again. A major national holiday can accommodate two films, so it should be fun.

 

Kartik Aaryan v/s Arjun Kapoor [Pati Patni aur Woh v/s Panipat] – December 6

Kartik Aaryan is on a huge high after delivering back to back successes in Luka Chuppi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor has unfortunately not been able to score high with India's Most Wanted and Namaste England. Now, one waits to see how the clash turns out to be when the two actors take on each other with Pati Patni aur Woh and Panipat respectively. The former is a rom-com and remake of the namesake 70s film. On the other hand, Ashutosh Gowariker is telling the legendary tale of “Panipat ki ladai” with his historical war drama.

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal)
First Published on May 28, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Bollywood #Box Office

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: The media has bee ...

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking an employee in a s ...

Varun Dhawan is all pumped for the World Cup 2019, watch video

Bharat: Salman Khan has THIS as an alternate career option for Katrina ...

Did Disha Patani just say that she tries to impress Tiger Shroff?

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites ...

Bala: This Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar film get ...

Bigg Boss 13: Here's what Karan Patel has to say on being a part of th ...

Bharat Exclusive: Salman Khan bails Katrina Kaif out of THIS problem

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Live Updates: MSBSHSE Class 12th Results t ...

Sensex Rises Over 100 Points; Nifty Above 11,900 in Early Trade

Someone Just Paid $1.2 Million For a Laptop That is Filled With Apocal ...

Former Samajwadi Party MP Found Dead in UP Home; Police Probe on

David Dhawan on Varun-Natasha's Wedding: He Can Come Anytime and Annou ...

SpiceJet Adds 100th Aircraft to Its Fleet, Join Air India, Jet Airways

'Always?' Couple Get Married Dressed as Harry Potter Characters, Even ...

A Biopic on Madhuri Dixit in the Works? Actress Clears the Air

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2019: 5 Hygiene Tips Every Woman Should Know

Modi reaches out to BIMSTEC leaders for swearing in, Pakistan prime mi ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Customised FDI policy incentives to attract big-ticket foreign investm ...

Congress president Rahul Gandhi adamant on quitting, asks party to fin ...

Centre moves Supreme Court, bats for arrest powers under the CGST Act

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens flat with positive bias, Nifty aro ...

Manpasand Beverages hits 20% lower circuit for 2nd day after arrests o ...

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation shares touch record-high after stell ...

Top brokerage calls for May 28: Credit Suisse downgrades Zee, cuts TP; ...

Narendra Modi's Varanasi speech rebuffed 'liberals' who consider cultu ...

Resident doctor's suicide in Mumbai a grim reminder of how caste bias ...

Schoolgirl killed, 17 injured in mass stabbing in Japan's Kawasaki; at ...

Market continues to be euphoric: Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty a ...

Luv Ranjan talks about De De Pyaar De, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor and w ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno series to launch in India at 12 pm today: Where, how to watc ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.