Hrithik-Sidharth, Akshay-John, Kartik-Arjun, Bachchan-Vidyut set up Box Office clashes

There is something about clashes at the Box Office that bring on the excitement. Though the first half of the year hasn't seen any real major clash so far, there would be quite a few stars and superstars who would be taking on each other in the second half of the year. Let's take a look.

Hrithik Roshan v/s Sidharth Malhotra [Super 30 v/s Jabariya Jodi] – July 12

This has turned out to be one of those clashes that turned out to be totally unexpected. Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 had quite a few changes in plans but was finally confirmed for July 26. However, when Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya was decided for this date, Hrithik decided to change his plans. Now, the makers of Super 30 have decided to bring their films a couple of weeks earlier. Incidentally, Ekta Kapoor's Jabariya Jodi is slated to arrive on this date, which sets up the clash between Sidharth Malhotra and Hrithik Roshan.

Akshay Kumar v/s Prabhas v/s John Abraham [Mission Mangal v/s Saaho v/s Batla House] – August 15

It is a known fact that Akshay Kumar loves to bring his films around Independence Day. He did that last year too with Gold. this year, he has his space mission film Mission Mangal lined up for August 15 arrival. However, T-Series has a couple of films which it has booked for this date - Saaho and Batla House. Of course, it is out of question that the production house would bring both their films together, which means a three-way clash is definitely not happening. So, it has to be seen if Akshay would be clashing with Prabhas or John Abraham here.

Sushant Singh Rajput v/s Rajkummar Rao [Chhichhore v/s Made In China] – August 30

A couple of weeks down the line, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao would be taking on each other. Chhichhore is special since it sees Nitish Tiwari direct his next after all-time blockbuster Dangal. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and this is his first collaboration with Sushant Singh Rajput. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao would be seen in a Dinesh Vijan film again after delivering a blockbuster in Stree. That makes Made In China special. Both films appear to be light-hearted entertainers which should offer a lot to the audiences.

Amitabh Bachchan v/s Sonam Kapoor v/s Vidyut Jammwal [Jhund v/s The Zoya Factor v/s Commando 3] – September 20

A three-way clash is round the corner, with films belonging to different genres clashing with each other. Jhund is a social drama; The Zoya Factor is a light-hearted comedy-drama and Commando 3 is an out-and-out action film. What is further special is the fact that three very different actors clash with each other. While Amitabh Bachchan would be seen again after superhit Badla, Sonam would be looking at a reversal of fortunes after Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. As for Vidyut, he would be aiming to shrug away the disappointment of Junglee.

Hrithik Rishan-Tiger Shroff v/s Sidharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh [Siddharth Anand's next v/s Marjaavaan] – October 2

This is going to be truly interesting as four major actors would be seen locking horns on Gandhi Jayanti. One still awaits the final title of the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer. But, rest assured, director Sidharth Anand would have put together something really exciting with this action film. As for Marjaavaan, it has Milap Zaveri return with an action drama after Satyameva Jayate. This time around, he has the Ek Villain “jodi” of Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh pairing up again. A major national holiday can accommodate two films, so it should be fun.

Kartik Aaryan v/s Arjun Kapoor [Pati Patni aur Woh v/s Panipat] – December 6

Kartik Aaryan is on a huge high after delivering back to back successes in Luka Chuppi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor has unfortunately not been able to score high with India's Most Wanted and Namaste England. Now, one waits to see how the clash turns out to be when the two actors take on each other with Pati Patni aur Woh and Panipat respectively. The former is a rom-com and remake of the namesake 70s film. On the other hand, Ashutosh Gowariker is telling the legendary tale of “Panipat ki ladai” with his historical war drama.

