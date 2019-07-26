App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HP launches Spectre Folio and Spectre x360 laptops with Gigabit-class 4G LTE connectivity in India

The 4G LTE-enabled Folio and x360 belong to HP’s Spectre series of “Always Connected PCs”.

Carlsen Martin

HP just unwrapped Spectre Folio and Spectre x360 notebooks in India. Both the laptops are gigabit-class LTE Intel-based and are part of HP’s Spectre series of “Always Connected PCs”.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India said, “At HP, we are committed to reinvent the PC experience for consumers through new paradigms of computing innovation. We understand the needs of our customers and leverage our design and engineering capabilities to build premium devices that exceed their expectations of design, performance and quality.”

Spectre x360

The HP Spectre x360 LTE laptop features a 360-degree hinge that allows you to use the device in different modes, similar to what we saw on the Dell Latitude 7400. HP’s latest convertible laptop also gets a whole host of security features like a fingerprint sensor, integrated privacy screen, HP Sure View, and a privacy camera kill switch.

The LTE version of the Spectre x360 sports a 13.3-inch FHD (1080p) touch-sensitive WLED display with a peak brightness of 300 nits. The LTE version of the Spectre x360 is equipped with an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U chip paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD.

The laptop also gets an assortment of I/O as well as Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. This LTE notebook also receives SIM and Miracast support. The Spectre x360 LTE notebook is priced at Rs 1,69,990 and available in Dark Ash Grey.

Spectre Folio

The HP Spectre Folio convertible laptop sports a unique leather profile that surrounds the entire devices. The Spectre Folio packs a 13.3-inch FHD (1080p) IPS touch-sensitive display with a protective layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 4. The screen also has an impressive peak brightness of 400 nits. HP claims that the Folio has a fan-less internal architecture and one of the smallest motherboards in the market. The bezel on the top houses a hybrid front camera with IR hardware for Windows Hello.

The HP Spectre Folio LTE laptop is equipped with Intel Core i7-8500Y CPU coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. HP is also offering up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage on the new Spectre Folio. The LTE device gets a whole assortment of ports along with SIM connectivity. The Spectre Folio LTE laptop is priced at Rs 1,99,990 and available in a Cognac Brown finish.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 06:44 pm

tags #gadgets #HP #laptops

