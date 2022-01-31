MARKET NEWS

    How to register for Shark Tank India if you're a startup founder looking for funding

    Shark Tank India received mixed reviews after its launch in December 2021, and has also attracted some criticism for mistreating entrepreneurs.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
    Shark Tank India: Aspiring entrepreneurs try to win investments for their ideas from the judges. (Image credit: @sharktankindia/Twitter)


    Shark Tank India, the Indian adaptation of the global startup reality show, has garnered huge attention in India since its launch in December, and is now among the most talked-about shows in the country.

    Aspiring entrepreneurs try to win investments for their ideas from the judges or “sharks” on the show.

    Here is how you can register for Shark Tank India if you’re a startup founder looking for funding:

    1. Log on to www.sharktank.sonyliv.com or download the SonyLIV app.
    2. Enter your mobile number to generate a six-digit OTP (one time password).
    3. Submit the OTP and choose your preferred language: English or Hindi.
    4. After agreeing to the terms and conditions, you will be directed to an online registration form.
    5. Complete filling the form, including the boxes that are mandatory to be filled.
    6. Describe your business model and make the pitch by providing “as much information as you can and are willing to share” to enable the show organisers to assess your business idea.

    7.Describe your business idea in one sentence. A summary of the business plan in not more than 250 words is also needed. You can also upload photos of your product, if there are any.

    The seven judges on Shark Tank India are Ashneer Grover of BharatPe, Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart and Aman Gupta of Boat.

    Close

    The show received mixed reviews after its launch in December 2021, and has also attracted some criticism for mistreating entrepreneurs. Grover became fodder for memes after he made aggressive remarks on startup entrepreneurs seeking to raise funding.
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 01:37 pm
