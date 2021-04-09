How to build wealth with small savings

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld once famously said, “People say you should make your money work for you. I’d prefer to work and let my money stay home. It so happens that when you send your money to work for you, it gets fired.” What if your money went to work with pros who know how to make your money work right? Like a mutual fund?

Mutual funds are the best option for those who like to invest in stocks yet do not have enough time or expertise to build and manage a portfolio. These are also perfect for those who have just started working. Many think that ‘making your money work for you’, is for those who have a lot of money. That, however, is not true. Letting money earn more should start as a practice with any amount that you could spare.



Systematic Investment Plans or SIPs in mutual funds can do the job of investing for a lot of new investors. It will take the money and buy the best stocks as deemed and give you ownership in the form of units.



SIPs are the best tools for young investors to start learning the basics of investing and inculcate discipline by ensuring they make investments at regular intervals, usually monthly. With an SIP, investors can keep it going by allowing the fund to auto-debit the amount from their accounts every month. This is important as the date of payment is very crucial for the fund to make purchases on behalf of the investor.



An SIP is the best method to curb that extra spending until the account gets empty, a popular practice amongst young professionals. However, the best part of an SIP is that it allows investors to get into the market with as less as Rs 1,000 a month. An SIP also gives you the freedom to set the tenure of an investment from six months going up to 10 or 15 years.

Why SIPs and not FDs or stocks?

It has been proven over time that SIPs give better returns over not just fixed deposits, but also National Savings Certificates, Public Provident Fund or Recurring Deposits. This is especially true for SIPs that have tenure of over five years.

Young investors with few financial responsibilities are also in a much better position to take risks with their money in investments. After all, it is the ability to take risks that gives windfall returns.



Mutual funds are run by fund managers who choose those stocks which might only appreciate over time irrespective of the short-term returns. Stock markets appreciate in value terms over the years and younger investors in particular can gain from this character and they will end up only gaining over time.

Averaging out to more units

Even when the forecast on stock market performance is not too green, an SIP can average out your investments and give you good returns. This happens because SIPs offer cost averaging which basically means that the number of units of stocks of your investment will go up when the stock value is down. At the same time, when the stock or market value goes up, it averages out depending on the net asset value (NAV) of the investment. Since, the stock units are purchased in a staggered manner, it averages out the costs. This option also means that investors do not have to keep a tab on the investments when the market or the economy goes up or down.

Many young investors who enter the stock markets get jittery and nervous of the fickle value of their investments. Some even exit very quickly at the very first warning of doom. With SIPs, young investors can also learn to stay invested without worrying about market fluctuations.

Mapping investments with your goals

SIPs can help investors plan towards their financial goals. For example, if a 24 year old professional invested Rs. 5,000 per month for ten years in an SIP, with a calculation of a modest 10 percent returns, it would leave the person with around Rs 10 lakhs, by the time he or she turns 34. This can come good as a down payment for a real estate investment if that may be the goal amongst others.



If the market conditions turn towards the positive during the tenure of the investment and with better return on equities, investors can reach their goals much sooner. With an SIP investment that makes enough returns to reach the goal sooner, young investors can continue to grow their investments and reap more benefits with time. The earlier you start the better!



Don’t delay. Start your SIP today. Click here.