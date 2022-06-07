How to beat dehydration during heat wave: Symptoms, ways to combat it

As the heat wave conditions across several parts of the country is likely to continue for the next few days, dehydration has been a cause of concern for people living in the affected areas.

Dehydration takes place when your body loses more fluid than you drink. The body regularly loses water through sweating and urination, if the water isn’t replaced, the body becomes dehydrated. This condition is common in summer.

Some people are, however, more prone to get dehydrated. They include:

People working outdoors who are exposed to excessive amounts of heat (for example, construction workers, welders and mechanics)

Senior citizens

People with chronic conditions

Athletes

Infants and children

Symptoms of dehydration Feeling thirsty

Headache

Dizziness

Muscle cramps

Decreased urination

Dark or yellow urine

Rapid breathing

Rapid heartbeat

Fainting

Ways to combat dehydration

Drink enough water - Make sure to drink ample water not just when you're thirsty but throughout the day. Drink eight or more glasses of water a day along with the right amount of salts and electrolytes.

Eat healthy - Avoid fried and junk food and choose fruit bowls and salads instead. Fruits and vegetables are a great source of water and will help to hydrate the body. Fried food, on the other hand, can dehydrate the body even more.

Stay indoors - As there is no relief in sight from the heat wave conditions, the best way to avoid dehydration is to stay indoors. Avoid being out in the sun as much as possible. Spending long hours under the sun can dehydrate the body and cause weakness.