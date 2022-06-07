English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    How to beat dehydration during heat wave: Symptoms, ways to combat it

    The body regularly loses water through sweating and urination, if the water isn’t replaced, the body becomes dehydrated.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 07, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST
    With no relief in sight from the heat wave conditions, dehydration has been a cause for concern for people living in affected areas. (Representative image)

    With no relief in sight from the heat wave conditions, dehydration has been a cause for concern for people living in affected areas. (Representative image)


    As the heat wave conditions across several parts of the country is likely to continue for the next few days, dehydration has been a cause of concern for people living in the affected areas.

    Dehydration takes place when your body loses more fluid than you drink. The body regularly loses water through sweating and urination, if the water isn’t replaced, the body becomes dehydrated. This condition is common in summer.

    Read more: Heatwave may continue over Northwest India till June 9

    Some people are, however, more prone to get dehydrated. They include:
    People working outdoors who are exposed to excessive amounts of heat (for example, construction workers, welders and mechanics)
    Senior citizens
    People with chronic conditions
    Athletes

    Infants and children

    Symptoms of dehydration
    Feeling thirsty
    Headache
    Dizziness
    Muscle cramps
    Decreased urination
    Dark or yellow urine
    Rapid breathing
    Rapid heartbeat

    Fainting

    Close

    Related stories

    Read more: Explained: How climate change is linked to heatwave as mercury breaches 49 degree mark in north India

    Ways to combat dehydration

    Drink enough water - Make sure to drink ample water not just when you're thirsty but throughout the day. Drink eight or more glasses of water a day along with the right amount of salts and electrolytes.

    Eat healthy - Avoid fried and junk food and choose fruit bowls and salads instead. Fruits and vegetables are a great source of water and will help to hydrate the body. Fried food, on the other hand, can dehydrate the body even more.

    Stay indoors - As there is no relief in sight from the heat wave conditions, the best way to avoid dehydration is to stay indoors. Avoid being out in the sun as much as possible. Spending long hours under the sun can dehydrate the body and cause weakness.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #dehydration #heat wave
    first published: Jun 7, 2022 02:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.