How to beat dehydration during heat wave: Symptoms, ways to combat it

With no relief in sight from the heat wave conditions, dehydration has been a cause for concern for people living in affected areas. (Representative image)

As the heat wave conditions across several parts of the country is likely to continue for the next few days, dehydration has been a cause of concern for people living in the affected areas.

Dehydration takes place when your body loses more fluid than you drink. The body regularly loses water through sweating and urination, if the water isn’t replaced, the body becomes dehydrated. This condition is common in summer.

People working outdoors who are exposed to excessive amounts of heat (for example, construction workers, welders and mechanics)Senior citizensPeople with chronic conditionsAthletes

Infants and children

Feeling thirstyHeadacheDizzinessMuscle crampsDecreased urinationDark or yellow urineRapid breathingRapid heartbeat

Fainting

Drink enough water

- Make sure to drink ample water not just when you're thirsty but throughout the day. Drink eight or more glasses of water a day along with the right amount of salts and electrolytes.

Eat healthy - Avoid fried and junk food and choose fruit bowls and salads instead. Fruits and vegetables are a great source of water and will help to hydrate the body. Fried food, on the other hand, can dehydrate the body even more.