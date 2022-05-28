How this Swiggy delivery agent landed the tech job of his dreams

A former Swiggy and Zomato delivery person has shared on social media his inspiring journey towards becoming a software professional.

Shaik Abdul Sathar, who now works with a Bengaluru-based IT company, said in a LinkedIn post on May 27 that he took up delivery jobs in his final year of college to supplement his family’s income.

“I wanted to contribute financially as soon as I could,” he said. “Because my father is a contract worker, we only had just enough money to get by.”

Sathar also worked with Uber, Ola and Rapido.

While he was on these jobs, a friend advised him to start learning how to code. After that, Sathar said he worked from 6 pm to 12 am every day and used early mornings for his lessons.

Soon, he was able to create web applications. With his newly-acquired skills, Sathar started applying for jobs in tech companies. He eventually landed a job with a firm called Probe Information.

“From a place where I had to be careful about every rupee, I came to a stage where I can clear my parents debts with a few months salary,” Sathar added.

Sathar's LinkedIn network congratulated him on his success.

"This is amazing. It was the hard work and dedication that worked for you, and also a big credit to the not-so-casual advice you got," said a user named Prerna Sharma. "I wish you good luck with your journey as an engineer, and I hope you inspire others to join your path."

"You are living proof of what hard work can achieve," another LinkedIn user wrote. "Hope the youth of this country is inspired by you and your journey."