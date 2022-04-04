How this 70-year-old UP woman used a saree to stop a train from passing over broken track

Omwati, 70, has been praised by many on social media for her quick thinking. (Image: @PMuralidharRao/Twitter)

When 70-year-old Omwati spotted a broken railway track in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah, she used her quick thinking and hung her red saree on the tracks to stop the train. BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao shared the incredible story that helped avert a possible train accident.



Inspirational story of Omwati ji.

70 year old Omvati ji saved many precious lives with her presence of mind by hanging her red saree to stop a train from passing over broken track in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh. My heartfelt salute to brave lady for her commendable action pic.twitter.com/KaSIzRg8IB — P Muralidhar Rao (@PMuralidharRao) April 3, 2022

“Inspirational story of Omwati ji. 70-year-old Omvati ji saved many precious lives with her presence of mind by hanging her red saree to stop a train from passing over broken track in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh. My heartfelt salute to brave lady for her commendable action,” Muralidhar Rao tweeted along with pictures of the broken track, the saree on the track and Omwati.

Uttar Pradesh police officer Sachin Kaushik also shared the story where he explained what happened.

Omwati was on her way to work in the fields a few days ago when she noticed the broken track while crossing the railway line. As the train was about to come, she erected her red saree on top of some pieces of wood that alerted the train driver to halt, the cop said on Twitter.

The track was fixed some 30 minutes later and the train was on its way, Kaushik said sharing several photos.

The story has also made it to newspapers with several people commending the woman for her presence of mind. Muralidhar Rao called Omwati “brave” and saluted her for her action.

The tweet was liked nearly 600 times and users praised the elderly woman.

“Salute her for the presence of mind. Shukriya Omvati Ji,” a user tweeted.

“Very motivating act,” tweeted another.