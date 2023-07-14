How Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is boosting the US economy

Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is making waves not just in the music industry, but also in the United States economy.

The explosive ticket sales for Swift's concerts have provided a significant boost to the national tourism industry, according to the latest report from the Federal Reserve.

The Federal Reserve's Beige Book, a compilation of economic summaries from different regions of the country, revealed that Philadelphia's hotel bookings experienced their strongest growth since the pandemic began, all thanks to Swift's show dates.

The report states, "Despite the slowing recovery in tourism in the region overall, one contact highlighted that May was the strongest month for hotel revenue in Philadelphia since the onset of the pandemic, in large part due to an influx of guests for the Taylor Swift concerts in the city."

This isn't the first time Taylor Swift has been credited with bolstering local businesses and tourism. Cincinnati officials recently acknowledged that Swift and the Eras Tour contributed to downtown hotels grossing over $2.6 million, while surrounding Hamilton County hotels raked in more than $5.3 million.

The impact of Swift's tour on local economies is being observed across the country. Chicago's official tourism and marketing organization, Choose Chicago, reported that the first weekend in June broke hotel occupancy records, largely due to events like Swift's sold-out shows at Soldier Field.

Similarly, Boston witnessed the economic surge when Eras landed at Gillette Stadium in May.

Read: Why Sweden is blaming Beyoncé for its high inflation

The tour has already grossed over $300 million, with average ticket prices exceeding $250.

Concert tracking group Pollstar projects that Swift will reach the $1 billion milestone next year, thanks to the addition of several international tour dates.