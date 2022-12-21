How running in circles can be successful, courtesy Anand Mahindra's mid-week video

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has a video for everyone dealing with mid-week blues and unable to escape a problem.

“In the middle of the week you may worry that you’re only ‘running around in circles.’ Which usually means you’re achieving nothing. Well, here’s evidence that, given a clear purpose, running around in circles could have a successful result!” Mahindra, 67, tweeted with an explainer physics video.

The video, originally shared by Twitter user Massimo, shows a man run circles inside a pit before he could make it out.

“You could climb out of a hole with a ladder or a rope—or you could call on your physics knowledge. Running in circle, for example, will introduce a rotational force, and therefore a larger normal and frictional force,” the video was captioned.

With over 4,00,000 views and 1600 likes, Mahindra’s latest tweet had many comments explaining how the hole escape worked.

“Frictional force's magnitude depends on: coefficient of static friction & normal force: With a larger normal force, you get a larger frictional force. Boom. That's just what one needs—a larger frictional force to escape the hole. It's a brilliant move,” one user tweeted.

“Everyone studies in their childhood. But, the one who learns implement it in his daily life and has a high probability of becoming an innovator,” another user said. “That's what is leadership sir... you just motivated your employees,” another comment read. The billionaire regularly tweets motivating and innovative videos to his 10.1 million strong Twitter family

Moneycontrol News

