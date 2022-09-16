How Roger Federer met his ‘amazing wife’ Mirka

Roger Federer with wife Mirka (Image credit: rogerfederer/Instagram)

Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis on Thursday, more than 19 years after winning his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003, which set him on the road to being acclaimed the greatest player of all time. In his retirement letter, addressed to “my tennis family and beyond,” Federer took a moment to thank his “amazing wife” Mirka and the “four wonderful children” they have together.

The Swiss great said his wife watched countless matches, even when heavily pregnant, and endured his “goofy side” for more than two decades.

Roger Federer met Mirka during the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where they were both representing Switzerland. This was three years before Federer’s first major singles win.

The two began dating soon afterwards. According to The Express, Federer once revealed that they shared their first kiss on the last day of the Sydney Olympics.

Mirka, although she has been described as an exceptional tennis player, retired from professional tennis in 2002 due to a persistent foot injury. At the time of her retirement, she was a top-100 ranked player, having reached a career-high ranking of 76 in 2001.

Federer and Mirka tied the knot in 2009, after dating for nine years. Their wedding ceremony in Basel, Switzerland, was attended by a group of close family and friends.

Months later, they welcomed their daughters – identical twins named Myla and Charlen. The couple welcomed another set of identical twins in 2014 - boys named Leo and Lenny.

“I would like to especially thank my amazing wife Mirka, who has lived through every minute with me. She has warmed me up before finals, watched countless matches even while over 8 months pregnant, and endured my goofy side on the road with my team for over 20 years,” Federer wrote in his retirement announcement.

“I also want to thank my four wonderful children for supporting me, always eager to explore new places and creating wonderful memories along the way,” he added. “Seeing my family cheering me on from the stands is a feeling I will cherish forever.”

Federer leaves the sport with 20 Grand Slams, including a record eight Wimbledons, 103 titles and more than $130 million in prize money alone.

(With inputs from AFP)