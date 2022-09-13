English
    How Queen Elizabeth used her handbag to send secret signals to staff at public events

    Author Kristen Meinzer told Mirror that switching the bag from one arm to the other meant that the Queen was signalling to her staff that she wanted someone to come and interrupt the conversation.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 13, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
    Queen Elizabeth was seldom seen without her handbag during public events.


    Queen Elizabeth was rarely seen at public gatherings without her handbag. And although it did make a style statement, she also used the bags to send subtle signals to her staff.

    The Queen was seen sporting one even when she welcomed Liz Truss as the new UK Prime Minister at Balmoral last week. But how did she use the bags to send signals?

    Author Kristen Meinzer told Mirror that switching the bag from one arm to the other meant that the Queen was signalling to her staff that she wanted someone to come and interrupt the conversation.

    Switching bag from one arm to the other

    "It would be very worrying if you were talking to the Queen and saw the handbag move from one hand to the other. It would be done very nicely,” historian Hugo Vickers said. "Someone would come along and say, ‘Sir, the Archbishop of Canterbury would very much like to meet you.'”

    Read more: Queen Elizabeth's love for India shared by new King: British Indians pay tributes

    Putting her bag on the floor

    As per a report in Mirror, if Queen Elizabeth kept her bag on the floor, it meant she wanted to leave the chat immediately. Speaking to People magazine, Vickers said that a similar message is sent if the Queen spun a ring on her finger.

    Putting her bag on the table

    If there was a dinner that Queen Elizabeth wanted to end within five minutes, she’d place her bag on the table, reported The Telegraph.

    Meanwhile, as the nation bids farewell to the monarch, thousands of people lined the streets on Monday as King Charles III led a procession through the centre of the Scottish capital Edinburgh behind the coffin of the Queen as it headed to St Giles' Cathedral.

    Read more: King Charles promises to follow example set by his mother, Queen Elizabeth

    Walking next to her three other children, Charles followed the coffin for the short distance up the Royal Mile from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it had rested overnight.

    It came amid the sound of guns fired at one-minute intervals from Edinburgh Castle.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #handbags #King Charles #Liz Truss #Queen Elizabeth #UK PM
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 11:50 am
