    How one woman became an ‘instant millionaire’ thanks to a rude stranger

    One California woman is richer by a staggering $10 million, all thanks to a “rude” stranger.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 10, 2022 / 02:36 PM IST
    One woman ended up with a lottery ticket she did not want, and won $10 million (Representative Image)


    One California woman is richer by a staggering $10 million, all thanks to a “rude” stranger. LaQuedra Edwards, 41, ended up with a lottery ticket she never meant to buy after a man bumped into her and caused her to push the wrong buttons on a vending machine.

    According to a press release from California State Lottery, Edwards was about to buy a ticket after putting $40 into a California Lottery vending machine in Tarzana, Los Angeles County. However, she pushed the wrong buttons after a man bumped into her - and out came a $30 200X Scratchers

    ticket that she had no intention of buying.

    "He just bumped into me, didn't say a thing and just walked out the door," Edwards told California State Lottery officials.

    Edwards was annoyed at having been forced to spend $30 on a lottery ticket instead of buying a selection of cheaper tickets, as she usually did. Her irritation soon turned to elation when she scratched the ticket and discovered she had hit jackpot.

    “I didn’t really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 freeway and kept looking down at (the ticket), and I almost crashed my car,” Edwards joked. “I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my (California Lottery mobile) app, and I just kept thinking this can’t be right,” she said.

    "I'm still in shock" she added. "All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, 'I'm rich!'"

    Edwards became an 'instant millionaire' in November last year, but the fact was disclosed to the public in a statement released by California Lottery earlier this week. According to CNN, Edwards plans to spend her $10 million on buying a house and starting a non-profit organisation.



