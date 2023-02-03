How Nirmala Sitharaman unwinds after a long day: ‘I listen to a lot of music’

Serving as finance minister to a country of 1.4 billion people is no cakewalk – ask Nirmala Sitharaman, who just wrapped up the months-long process of preparing the Union Budget for 2023. In her first post-Budget interview to a private news network, the finance minister addressed several key issues related to the Budget. She answered questions on asset monetisation, the market impact of Budget 2023, trade deficit with China, old pension scheme, the new tax regime and more.

Nirmala Sitharaman also revealed the two things that help her de-stress after a long day. “I listen to a lot of music,” Nirmala Sitharaman told News18’s Rahul Joshi when asked what she does to unwind. “Classical Indian music, both Hindustani and Carnatic,” she elaborated.

“I sleep well every day. I have a sleep routine,” Sitharaman added, drawing an appreciative chuckle from the interviewer who noted that it was good to know that the finance minister of the country sleeps peacefully every night.

"Absolutely," the finance minister responded. "Because we have a good prime minister who has that kind of vision and strength of leadership he brings along helps the country." Sitharaman addressed several important issues during the course of the interview before wrapping up the conversation by talking about how she unwinds from her stressful job.

