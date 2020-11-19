How #FirstSalary became overnight trend on Twitter in India

Several Twitter users joined the social media trend on November 18 to reminisce about their first earnings and soon #FirstSalary dominated trends on the micro-blogging site in India.

The trend prompted people to share how much they earned for the first time in their lives and what they did with it.

It all started when a Twitter user from Bengaluru asked people to reveal the details of their first paycheck including the age at which they received their first salary, its source and the amount.



What was your first Income, source and at which age??

Share those moments in comments

Soon several people, interestingly from different fields, participated in the trend and disclosed their first pay cheque amount and how they earned it.

First salary 5500. Age 21

PS: spent all of it plus pocket money savings on gifts for family

PPS : everyone exchanged their gifts https://t.co/bxETjGsIIj — Sonal Kalra (@sonalkalra) November 17, 2020





First Salary: ₹14,000

Age: 21

Source: Wipro Technologies

I remember being excited about withdrawing 4k at an ATM :) Was salaried for the next ten years and then Politics happened! https://t.co/zsfImNwxih — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) November 18, 2020



First Salary: 6,500

Age: 21

Year: 2008 https://t.co/X2e6RnmHYb — Amit Panchal (@AmitHPanchal) November 18, 2020





First Salary 3000 ... Age 17 https://t.co/WRRmUQIXb4

— RJ Raunac (@rjraunac) November 17, 2020

Soon, many people around the country, including politicians, bureaucrats and celebrities like filmmakers Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, actress Sayani Gupta and screenplay writer Apurva Asrani joined in.



First Salary- Rs 80

Age-18

Arithmetic tuition to a class 7 student to earn for my smoking in the Engg college. https://t.co/SmxrV3E2Xf — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) November 18, 2020





First salary- Rs.450pm

Age-16

Salesperson at Intershoppe Kemp's Corner selling Fu's jeans and casual wear to earn money for my junior college wardrobe. https://t.co/TYiJi9dQPR

— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 18, 2020



First Salary- Rs 12,500/-

Age 21

Marketing and Sales Executive in a Publishing House/Infrastructure Research Firm. https://t.co/cwr1BDs5bi — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) November 18, 2020





First Salary- Rs 1000

Age: 15

Sales boy for a 'Weekender' clothing store on Warden Rd, so that I could vacation in Bangalore without borrowing money from my father. https://t.co/acukgvCWFU

— Apurva (@Apurvasrani) November 18, 2020



First Salary Rs.250/-

Visiting card salesman

Age - 16 https://t.co/Iqy1UkRYTt — Singai GRamachandran (@RamaAIADMK) November 18, 2020





First earning (not salary) 1500.

Age 21. Spent on buying a box of floppy disk from Nehru Place, to store data of 1993 elections, which eventually started @CvoterIndia . https://t.co/tT6mvDUs4A — Yashwant Deshmukh (@YRDeshmukh) November 18, 2020

Apart from this there were also some who shared memes under the trending hashtag.



First salary: Rs 30-50

Age. : 11yrs

From. : Ghr ke Purane Newspaper pic.twitter.com/7ElQ3VxGmK — Shækh Sajid Saghir (@shaekhsajid) November 18, 2020





First salary - 5 Rs

Age 21

Source - gpay pic.twitter.com/QzpyANDmQW

— Pranjal Patil (@iPranjalPatil) November 18, 2020



Name : Pappu

First Salary : -20,00,000

Source: Laxmi Chit Fund pic.twitter.com/KJdEHQ2A20 — IMRAN KHAN (@imranmkkhan) November 17, 2020

