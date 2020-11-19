PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How #FirstSalary became overnight trend on Twitter in India

Soon several people, interestingly from different fields, participated in the trend and disclosed their first pay cheque amount and how they earned it.

Moneycontrol News

Several Twitter users joined the social media trend on November 18 to reminisce about their first earnings and soon #FirstSalary dominated trends on the micro-blogging site in India.

The trend prompted people to share how much they earned for the first time in their lives and what they did with it.

It all started when a Twitter user from Bengaluru asked people to reveal the details of their first paycheck including the age at which they received their first salary, its source and the amount.

Take a look:

Soon several people, interestingly from different fields, participated in the trend and disclosed their first pay cheque amount and how they earned it.

Check out a few reactions





Soon, many people around the country, including politicians, bureaucrats and celebrities like filmmakers Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, actress Sayani Gupta and screenplay writer Apurva Asrani joined in.







Apart from this there were also some who shared memes under the trending hashtag.





First Published on Nov 19, 2020 03:39 pm

tags ##FirstSalary

