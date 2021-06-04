MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

How EPFO explains slowdown in job creation

June 04, 2021 / 03:47 PM IST

The pace of employment generation in the formal sector in India seems to have dropped to the lowest level in three years. According to the payroll reporting data by MoSPI, the new subscribers under EPFO has plunged 23 percent in FY21. While fresh enrolments had been dropping over the years, it suffered a particularly significant drop to 85.48 lakh in 2020, the year the economy was disrupted by COVID-19. Fresh enrolments under EPFO offer a perspective on the level on the levels of employment in the formal sector. EPF is a mandatory savings scheme covering workers earning more than Rs 15,000 a month in establishments having more than 20 employees. That makes EPFO a barometer of job creation.EPFO

 
TAGS: #MC Minis
first published: Jun 4, 2021 03:47 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Aashish Somaiyaa of White Oak talks about markets @ record highs, earnings & Small & midcaps

D-Street Talk: Aashish Somaiyaa of White Oak talks about markets @ record highs, earnings & Small & midcaps

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.