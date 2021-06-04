How EPFO explains slowdown in job creation

The pace of employment generation in the formal sector in India seems to have dropped to the lowest level in three years. According to the payroll reporting data by MoSPI, the new subscribers under EPFO has plunged 23 percent in FY21. While fresh enrolments had been dropping over the years, it suffered a particularly significant drop to 85.48 lakh in 2020, the year the economy was disrupted by COVID-19. Fresh enrolments under EPFO offer a perspective on the level on the levels of employment in the formal sector. EPF is a mandatory savings scheme covering workers earning more than Rs 15,000 a month in establishments having more than 20 employees. That makes EPFO a barometer of job creation.