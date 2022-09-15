How Elon Musk’s return-to-office policy is affecting Tesla employees

Elon Musk is the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX

Months after Tesla chief Elon Musk put an end to remote work, employees are still struggling with lack of resources at the company’s offices.

In June, Musk notified Tesla staff that remote work would no longer be acceptable. “Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla,” he told employees in an email, adding that the “office” must be a main Tesla office and not a remote branch office.

But three months after his diktat, Tesla still does not have the space or the resources to bring all employees back to office, CNBC reports.

According to internal documents seen by CNBC, and conversations with Tesla employees in the United States, the automaker is facing a shortage of equipment and resources that has forced it to adopt a staggered work-from-office schedule.

Tesla wanted its employees to work out of the San Francisco Bay Area office for at least three days a week, but has had to contend with a shortage of desks, chairs, parking spots and other things.

Employees who declined to be named since they are not authorised to talk about the issue said that even basic supplies like charging cables are in short supply. Moreover, Tesla never built enough conference rooms to accommodate the number of employees it hired, which means that people are forced to take phone calls outdoors.

The company has “set staggered in-office schedules back to two days per week,” CNBC reported.

Some of these issues were earlier reported by The Information, which said that certain Tesla offices were crowded because of a surge in hiring during the pandemic.

Some people who were hired as remote workers during the pandemic were told in early June that they needed to relocate in order to follow Musk’s 40-hour-in-office edict. CNBC reviewed internal correspondence which revealed that some workers who refused to relocate, or said they were unsure, were dismissed without a warning.

One employee told the news outlet that some workers are now living hours away from their families to follow the return-to-office order. This employee, who did not wish to be identified, said that migrant workers faced the biggest problem, since they would lose their visa if Tesla suddenly decided to terminate their contract.

Besides, company morale has been hit with the strict enforcement of this policy. Absenteeism also rose across Tesla, with one-tenth of employees absent on a typical work day.