How does Google’s Gurgaon office stack up against the ones in US? Watch

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST

A Google employee recently took her Instagram followers on a tour of the new Google office in Gurgaon, Haryana.

Glimpses of the Google office in Gurgaon (Image credit: @aaddyakunchal/Instagram)

Google is renowned for putting employee well-being at the front and centre of its company culture, and its offices are designed accordingly. Employees of the IT giant enjoy a range of amenities in the workplace – including, but not limited to, free food, nap rooms and entertainment areas. Google has, for years, ranked as the top company to work for in the United States, where its headquarter in Silicon Valley has been described as a ‘dangerously’ luxurious place in which to work.

The Google headquarters in the US may give employees access to swimming pools, volleyball courts, nap pods, free fitness classes, a range of snacks and much more, but how do the Google offices closer home stack up when compared to the ones in the US? Turns out, they do pretty well.

A Google employee recently took her Instagram followers on a tour of the new Google office in Gurgaon, Haryana. Aaddyashree Kunchal, Senior Solutions Consultant at Google in Boulder, Colorado, visited the company’s Gurgaon workspace earlier this month.

“Does Google India have the same perks as the US?” she asked at the beginning of her video montage before moving to show the various perks of working for Google. Her video reveals that the office has a cafeteria which serves free food to employees and even features a separate section with a range of desserts. An entertainment room with musical instruments, comfy couches and a pool table comes next.