you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How did the viral Bottle Cap Challenge start?

The task caught the attention of the challenge-loving netizens when Max Holloway put up a video last week where he can be seen unscrewing a capped bottle with a spinning back kick.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Screen grab of Jason Statham performing the bottle cap challenge (Image: Instagram/ Jason Statham)
Screen grab of Jason Statham performing the bottle cap challenge (Image: Instagram/ Jason Statham)

Every year, when we are halfway through it, a new challenge takes the internet by a storm. While some of them such as the Ice Bucket Challenge was started with the intention of raising awareness on Lou Gehrig's disease, some others such as the Blue Whale challenge has proven detrimental.

The challenge that has gone viral this year is the bottle cap challenge and it requires much agility and skill.

While the social media is flooded with people taking up the challenge, mentioning action hero Jason Statham and the hashtag #BottleCapChallenge, it is not him but Max Holloway who started it.

What does the challenge entail?

As per the new viral challenge, one has to knock off the cap of a plastic water bottle with one quick kick, without toppling the bottle. The cap needs to be loosely placed atop the bottle and must be fully unscrewed with a swing kick or roundhouse kick.

How did it start?

The original challenge was started by members of the mixed martial art fraternity, but it was definitely UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway and designer Errolson Hugh who made it popular.

The task, however, caught the attention of the challenge-loving netizens when Holloway put up a video last week where he can be seen unscrewing a capped bottle with a spinning back kick. He captioned the post: “Passing this on to our guy John Mayer.”

Mayer took up the challenge and shared his own video and challenged actor Jason Statham in turn, who posted a slow-motion video of the stunt. It has received over 15 million views.


Gradually then more and more people took it up, making it the latest viral challenge. More than 46,000 Instagram posts had been shared using the hashtag #bottlecapchallenge as of Thursday evening. Our Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Siddhant Chaturvedi also shared videos of themselves taking part in the challenge.



First Published on Jul 4, 2019 06:33 pm

tags #trends #world

