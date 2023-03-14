How data centre innovation will power Digital India and the country’s booming startup economy | The Data Point feat. Pure Storage

There’s been a massive uptick in data gathering the world over. Thanks to the Indian govt’s push towards digitisation — backed by strong policies — and the country’s rich network connectivity, cost advantage, and skilled labour, India is well positioned to become the regional data centre hub in Asia.

With that in mind, CNBC TV18 and Pure Storage present, “The Data Point - Accelerate Businesses with AI and Cloud”. Hosted by Debangana Ghosh, this episode features James Petter, Vice President and General Manager, International, Pure Storage.

Ghosh and Petter discuss the data centre opportunity in India, issues like energy consumption and cost efficiency, and how data storage innovation is powering Digital India and the country’s booming startup economy.

The data centre market is worth over $220 bn, and is growing at nearly 5% CAGR in India vs the 2.5% the rest of the world is growing at. How will the sector capitalise on this demand and opportunity?

James Petter: Clearly data use is growing at an exponential rate. Analytics show that 90% of the world’s data was produced in the last two years, but what’s interesting is that most of this data is unstructured. In fact, we’re expecting the volume of this unstructured data to quadruple in the next 3-4 years.

This is an incredible opportunity and we expect an incremental $8 bn to be spent on this issue In India alone by 2026. The bulk of this data in India is driven by AI, analytics, and machine learning, and all of this is based around the digitisation that is taking place in the country. Given that India is one of the fastest data producers in the world, the opportunity is enormous and we’re very excited.

We’re potentially looking at a trillion-dollar opportunity within this sector in India. Do you think India has the opportunity to become the world’s data centre?

James Petter: I think India is at the cusp of becoming the default data centre for the APJ region and there are good reasons for that. 70% of India’s population is under 29, and the amount of data consumed through mobile data alone is equivalent to that of the US and China put together. It’s absolutely enormous, and this growth is being driven by connectivity.

This will drive the demand for technologies like 5G, more efficient data centres, and related equipment for data centres. The next step is 45 data centres in India by 2025. This is a huge problem, but also an enormous opportunity to accommodate that and grasp the growth that is out there.

Energy consumption is a big issue, especially given global events and the macroeconomic situation. How well equipped is the sector to cope with such problems?

James Petter: Energy consumption and sustainability are a key part of the majority of conversations we’re having. When talking to customers, we look at two key elements: operational efficiency and simplifying the management of huge data sets and data centres.

With the former, we’re looking at technologies and systems that use less power. In fact, we use the term Watt per terabyte to describe such efficiencies. Basically, we try to optimise the energy consumption per unit storage that you have. We’re laser-focused on reducing power consumption across the board.

With regards to the second point, simplicity, we’re always looking for more efficient ways to manage storage. For example, where earlier a petabyte required six racks of storage, we now do that in three. You can't just keep building these huge data centres, you have to consolidate them into a smaller footprint, which improves efficiency. We also design our equipment to be reusable, reducing the amount of e-waste we generate.

Storage-as-a-service is estimated to become a $100+ bn industry globally by 2026. Is this going to be the main model for storage in the future?

James Petter: The willingness to take on something like storage-as-a-service becomes more prevalent in a more constrained environment. Inflation, foreign exchange rate changes, etc. mean that some of the requirements for companies have changed. We’ve also expecting the market to grow from $17.3 bn in 2020 to nearly $50 bn by 2027. There’s good reason for that.

With storage-as-a-service, companies can focus on their core competencies and waste fewer resources investing in setting up and managing their own data centres. And they’re not just buying capacity, they’re buying performance, and a service-level agreement for maintenance and upgrades. It’s exactly what we provide, and it makes things easier for them because accountability and responsibility sits with the supplier. It’s a huge market opportunity.

Let’s talk cyber-security. With smart cities, AI and IoT on the rise, what are organisations doing to protect all of this data?

James Petter: Cyber-security is a huge topic right now, especially with the news of so many ransomware attacks and the like. Two things need to be done to mitigate these risks: The first is for companies to be able to guarantee the integrity of their own data, and the second is to be able to recover quickly form an attack.

The first we take care of via what we call immutable snapshots, which guarantees integrity of the data at that time. And the second thing is to allow for rapid backups and restoration, a task that is getting much easier thanks to the use of solid-state storage, and the availability of higher data bandwidth.

It’s a little bit about risk mitigation, but ultimately it's about being prepared should the worst happen.

Pure Storage is known for being innovative and for creating the next generation of technologies. What is the driving force behind this?

James Petter: At pure storage we do two things. We address our customer demands and we also anticipate what they are going to be doing in the future. We spend a lot of money on research and development because at the end of the day, whatever industry we want to go into, we want to disrupt it.

The first thing we did was disrupt the way that people bought storage. Where earlier people bought something and then refreshed it five years later, we have the technology to keep things evergreen, where the actual hardware is continually refreshed and updated, but the end user experience is not adversely affected. You can retain the integrity of data but have the technology to disrupt operations when needed.

We’re also disrupting the application layer, helping companies spread their data through micro-services. This essentially gives them redundancy with even their cloud-based apps.

Can you share some of the innovations and use cases you have developed for your clients in India?

James Petter: One company was having problems with transactional data, to refresh it on a regular basis. By engaging with us, they were able to reduce their data-centre footprint and double the transaction volume. Ultimately, the cost profile is more beneficial.

Another example is with the Mercedes F1 team, where we do computational fluid dynamics (CFD) in real-time in the middle of a race. We’re assessing the aerodynamics of the car at speed.

How big is the India opportunity for Pure Storage at the moment, and what are the key business focus area for Pure Storage in India over, say, the next 2 to 3 years?

James Petter: Clearly you are at an inflection point in India. You have a billion people under 29, mobile data usage that is greater than the US and China combined. The demand is there, so how do you use that data effectively?

You manage it, you store it, you correlate, you analyse it to then get real advantage for the country.

The startup scene here is huge as well, so it’s really down to how companies like Pure, and others, can help the commercial business develop and use data more effectively to help them get more value from that data.

It’s a really exciting time and we’re really excited about being here in India. We see it as an enormous opportunity.

