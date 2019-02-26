How cool is that? Aussies can insert emojis on their car number plate

Soon, Australian car owners will be able to choose from a host of emojis to complement their number plates. Based on basic likes and dislikes or just personality type, a person can add a smiley or a heartface to their car. Each of these plates would be priced at 475 Australian dollars.

The personalized number plates will be sold by Personalised Plates Queensland from next month. Stating that they will be limiting the options to the five most famous smileys, PPQ said people will have the option to choose either a winking, smiling, or laughing face, or the heart eyes or sunglass emoticon.

They also pointed out that the emojis would form a part of the “background” of the number plate and not be a part of the registration process.

The company added: Queenslanders may now also display their support for favourite sports teams in a similar manner.

However, the five faces will not in any way attribute the identity of the vehicle, so the chances of hearing a police radio say “wink face”, are bleak.

Bill Potts, president, Queensland Law Society, told Brisbane Times that the emojis may spell trouble for police’s number plate recognition system. To elucidate that, he laid down the difficulties that may crop up while copying the emoji from the number plate after a mishap.