When Coldplay slid into a teen's DM after a ticket blunder

The teenager is ecstatic and will take a plus-one to the Coldplay concert in Amsterdam. (File)

For many music fans, buying the wrong concert tickets can be a disappointing and costly mistake. However, for 17-year-old Finley Galdins, a resident of the UK, a seemingly regrettable purchase turned into an incredible stroke of luck.

After accidentally buying tickets to a cinema screening of a Coldplay gig instead of the live event itself, Finley's dreams of seeing his favourite band seemed shattered. Little did he know that a twist of fate awaited him.

Finley had been relentlessly pursuing Coldplay tickets for months, hoping for an opportunity to witness their magic on stage. Frustrated by his previous unsuccessful attempts, he thought he had finally secured a spot at a newly announced gig at the Riverside in Kendal.

However, to his dismay, he soon discovered that the tickets he purchased were actually for a cinema screening of a Coldplay concert taking place in Argentina. Out of frustration, he took to Twitter to express his anger, unaware of the incredible surprise that awaited him.

The teenager's tweet on April 6 encapsulated his disappointment: "On April 6, Finley tweeted: "I've just s*****d 25 quid on a Coldplay ticket thinking it was a concert, turns out it's a cinema screen in Kendal of a concert they're doing in Argentina."

"Are you taking the p***, it said live at the river plate I just presume that was the place in Kendal NOT ONCE did it say cinema. What a s***e start to the day."

He continued: "I’m so fuming ffs 25 quid for a cinema screen in Kendal I ain't going to that no way." Little did he know that this tweet would catch the attention of Coldplay themselves.

Cut to two months later, on June 12, Finley was astonished to find a direct message from Coldplay waiting for him on Twitter.

The band’s team, in the message, asked Finley to join them on tour for a date in Amsterdam, with all expenses paid and two tickets. The message was signed Coldplay HQ.

He told the Mirror: "I couldn't believe it, I was pacing around the living room buzzing, and my nan was going 'don't believe it, they're having you on, it's one of them scams', and I had to double check but no, it really is Coldplay.

Finley recalled: "For so long I've been trying to get Coldplay tickets, and I missed out every single time, so the feeling of seeing that message will never leave me - it still doesn't feel real!"

As this news spread, friends, family, and even strangers bombarded him with requests to be his plus-one for the concert. Finley admitted that he has not decided who to take with him, yet.