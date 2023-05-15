How can a Personal Loan take care of your Dream Wedding

Poonawalla Fincorp

The glitz and glamour of Indian weddings is here to stay, even more so with the rising population of millennials and Gen Z who are passionate about celebrating their life milestones with flair. Couples today are more inclined towards unique, one-of-a-kind experience that make their wedding day memorable, such as exotic destinations, designer clothes, customizations in arrangements, personalized wedding invitations, and fancy decorations. Although the preference for an intimate, small-scale ceremony with family and close friends is on the rise, the budget stays the same as a fat Indian wedding.

According to a report by KPMG, the Indian wedding industry is growing rapidly at 25 to 30% annually. This can be attributed to the fact that an Indian will likely spend one-fifth of his/ her lifetime wealth on a wedding. Moreover, a recent nationwide survey revealed that self-funded weddings are becoming the next big trend, with over 70% of millennials and Gen Z confirming this. But how is this being achieved? The survey found that 54% of people prefer taking a personal loan in conjunction with their savings to finance their weddings.

Are you also worried about this big-ticket expenditure burning a hole in your pockets? Your dream wedding can now become a reality simply by availing a personal loan. “An unsecured personal loan loaded with lucrative features, benefits, and digital solutions, such as the personal loans offered by Poonawalla Fincorp can serve as the perfect medium to manage all wedding costs without any limitations”, explains Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp Limited.

A personal loan comes in handy to fund your dream wedding. When it comes to personal loans, choosing the right lender is very important. Competitive interest rates, minimal documentation, loan tenure with flexible repayment, maximum loan amount offered, nil foreclosure charges, instant approvals, and quick disbursals are some of the key factors that will help you choose the right lender. If you are planning your wedding soon, be sure to check out the best personal loan features from Poonawalla Fincorp.

Here are some reasons why availing personal loan can help you fund your wedding:





High loan amounts - Loan amount varies on a case-to-case basis depending on the customer profile, CIBIL score, as well as the ability to repay. However, when it is meeting all the required criteria, it is always advisable to select a lender which can offer a higher loan amount. It is always better to take one high-ticket personal loan rather than taking 2-3 loans for the same requirement. Today, various banks and NBFCs offer personal loans ranging from Rs. 1 Lakh to Rs. 50 Lakhs.

End-to-end digital process - Taking a personal loan is now an end-to-end digital process, from application and approval to disbursement of funds. Aspiring borrowers can apply online simply by visiting the website of your preferred lender and the amount will be disbursed post approval, in no time! Thus, your wedding plans and pre-function formalities can be carried out seamlessly without the need to physically visit the lender’s branch for offline processes.

Usage flexibility - The most accommodating characteristic of a personal loan is the usage flexibility it provides. The borrower enjoys complete freedom to utilize the loan amount for any wedding-related purpose, no questions asked! Be it venue booking, makeup and photography, dining and catering, or shopping for outfits, an NBFC such as Poonawalla Fincorp offers a multi-purpose personal loan.

Flexible repayment tenure - You should always have freedom when it comes to choosing the tenure. Good banks and NBFCs offer repayment tenures ranging from 12 months to 60 months. Flexibility in repayment gives you the opportunity to do your financial planning.

Zero collaterals, minimum documentation, and quick approvals - A lot of other types of loans require collaterals for borrowing from banks and NBFCs. However, a personal loan is an unsecured loan and hence does not ask for any collateral. Also, a personal loan can be availed only if you are employed full-time and the documentation is very easy as far as salaried customers are concerned. Due to minimum documentation and full-time employment eligibility criteria, decision making is easier for the lender and hence sanction approvals also come very soon as compared to other loan products. This helps you plan your time for other things.

The freedom to plan and execute your dream wedding depends on the expendable budget at hand, and that’s where an instant personal loan comes in handy! With digital-first, customer-centric NBFCs such as Poonawalla Fincorp, personal loans now come with a host of features and benefits including no collaterals, zero pre-payment charges, and competitive interest rates depending on your CIBIL score. Furthermore, you no longer need to worry about scrunching up last-minute funds as the swift online loan approval to disbursal process ensures that you are backed up with enough finances to cater to your wedding expenses. You can also plan your repayment beforehand by checking your monthly EMI amount using the online EMI calculator. So, gear up for a once-in-a-lifetime experience and make the most of it with an end-to-end digital personal loan from Poonawalla Fincorp!

Moneycontrol Journalists were not involved in the creation of this article.