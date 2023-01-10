How authenticity and strong fundamentals convinced these Sharks to invest | Shark Tank India Season 2

Shark Tank India is back for a second season, and it’s already off to a great start! This season’s Sharks include Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, boAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta, Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ Executive Director Namita Thapar, SUGAR Cosmetics co-founder Vineeta Singh, Lenskart founder Amit Jain, Co-founder and CEO of CarDekho and Insurance Dekho Amit Jain.

The show is hosted by comedian Rahul Dua and is available right now on Sony LIV!

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the episodes that have aired so far, it’s that authenticity and fundamentals go a long way towards earning a shark’s consideration. Here are some of the key takeaways from the season so far:

A good backstory helps, but a great product and business sense are far more important

-Consistency is key: As we saw time and time again this season, some initially promising and compelling pitches fell apart because the product or business model couldn’t hold up to closer scrutiny. The cases of Dorji tea and Organic Smokes are great examples. While the former pitch weaved a lovely tale involving Darjeeling’s tea culture and the damage caused by urbanisation, the pitch nearly fell apart at the end because the sharks felt that the narrative was disjointed.

-Claims need evidence: Organic Smokes’ case was similar, where a fun, offbeat pitch for an ayurveda-based, organic and “healthy” alternative to smoking sounded great but saw no interest from the sharks owing to a distinct lack of scientific evidence to back any claims.

-A profitable business can’t be ignored: In the case of Winston, on the other hand, a company manufacturing and selling beauty appliances for home use, sharks did have some reservations about manufacturing and sourcing. However, the company’s solid fundamentals and profitability still attracted Rs 1 Cr in investment. -Business sense is key: Flatheads — a maker of comfortable footwear — wasn’t so lucky. While the product appeared compelling enough, a lack of sound business sense and an understanding of the market was costing the company lakhs in monthly burns. Taking the advice of one of the sharks, the founder made the difficult decision to not accept any offers, take a step back, and learn the basics of his business before trying to kickstart it later. The product was sound, but the business model was not. The importance of authenticity Authenticity played a key role in this season’s pitches, with some founders convincing sharks to part with their money well before their pitches were complete. While there were those that struggled with explaining their business model and product, it was again the founders’ genuineness and enthusiasm that won sharks over. -Hard work is appreciated: Saloni’s Paithani saree brand Very Much Indian instantly caught the attention of the sharks. The husband-wife duo won hearts with their charm, but it was their in-depth knowledge of their product coupled with the obvious passion shown by Saloni that really sold the sharks on the investment. Geeta Patil’s Patil Kaki brand won for similar reasons, where her transparent joy when it comes to cooking, and the roaring success of her business ended up with sharks falling over themselves with offers. -Winning the respect of the sharks: Another stand-out was STAGE, a hyper-local OTT platform built on the dream of a judgement-free creator platform for India’s talented, untapped market of regional content creators. Again, the founding trio won the consideration of the sharks, and their respect, with the authenticity of their pitch and the sheer passion they showed for their work and their dream. It also helped that their business had proven to be very successful, and that their model was based on a previously successful platform that failed for reasons outside of their control. Ultimately, the sharks are investing in you, not the product The show was packed to the brim with emotional moments, both joyful and sad, but at the end of the day, it was apparent that the sharks — seasoned entrepreneurs in their own right — were investing in people and not just their businesses. The takeaway from this season was an obvious one, but one that’s often easily missed: Sharks invest in you, not the product. Get the fundamentals right, and don’t hesitate to express your passion. If you can convince the sharks that you’re worth investing in, you too could walk away with a solid investment to kickstart your business. Catch the second season of Shark Tank India on Sony LIV! Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article.

