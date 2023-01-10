 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

How authenticity and strong fundamentals convinced these Sharks to invest | Shark Tank India Season 2

Moneycontrol Brand Connect
Jan 10, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST

Shark Tank India returns with Season 2, here is everything you need to know about the authenticity and fundamentals that help sharks to invest.

Shark Tank India is back for a second season, and it’s already off to a great start! This season’s Sharks include Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, boAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta, Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ Executive Director Namita Thapar, SUGAR Cosmetics co-founder Vineeta Singh, Lenskart founder Amit Jain, Co-founder and CEO of CarDekho and Insurance Dekho Amit Jain.

The show is hosted by comedian Rahul Dua and is available right now on Sony LIV!

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the episodes that have aired so far, it’s that authenticity and fundamentals go a long way towards earning a shark’s consideration. Here are some of the key takeaways from the season so far:

A good backstory helps, but a great product and business sense are far more important

-Consistency is key: As we saw time and time again this season, some initially promising and compelling pitches fell apart because the product or business model couldn’t hold up to closer scrutiny. The cases of Dorji tea and Organic Smokes are great examples. While the former pitch weaved a lovely tale involving Darjeeling’s tea culture and the damage caused by urbanisation, the pitch nearly fell apart at the end because the sharks felt that the narrative was disjointed.

-Claims need evidence: Organic Smokes’ case was similar, where a fun, offbeat pitch for an ayurveda-based, organic and “healthy” alternative to smoking sounded great but saw no interest from the sharks owing to a distinct lack of scientific evidence to back any claims.