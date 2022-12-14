How Australians lost $7.2 million to a 'Hi mum' WhatsApp scam message

Australians have lost over $7.2 million to the scam in 2022. (Representative Image)

In a scam messages case, Australians have lost over $7 million in this year with fraudsters pretending to be family members to dupe them of money.

The criminals’ modus operandi included sending texts like “Hi mum” to grab the attention of the victim. When they victim believes that they indeed are their child, they ask for some kind of payment which generally the victim obliged assuming it was their son or daughter asking for help.

The chats happened mostly over WhatsApp and the fraudsters would pretend to have lost their phone – hence they were using a new number. There was a tenfold rise of victims in this scam in the past three months alone, according to the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC).

The ACCC asked unsuspecting people to be wary of texts like this and to do thorough checks before sending money to someone.

“We’re urging Australians to be wary of phone messages from a family member or friend claiming they need help, following a significant rise in ‘Hi Mum’ scams. More than 1,150 people fell victim to the scam, with total reported losses of $2.6m,” the ACCC said in August.

“If you’re contacted by someone claiming to be your son, daughter, relative, or friend, start by calling them on the number already stored in your phone to confirm if it’s no longer in use. If they pick up – you know it’s a scam,” ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard had said in August.

This year, $7.2 million was defrauded from 11,000 people in this case. Most of the victims were women of over 55 years of age.

Recently in India’s Kolkata, elderly people were falling prey to an electricity scam when they got the message that their power will be disconnected due to nonpayment of bills, urging them to pay through a phishing link.