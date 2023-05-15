How Apple Watch's Fall Detection saved 2 people in the US

Apple Watch's Fall Detection feature has been responsible for saving several lives. (Representational)

Wearable technology has come a long way, and the Apple Watch is a prime example of a device that has revolutionized the way we interact with technology. Besides its fitness tracking and messaging features, the Apple Watch also comes equipped with a life-saving feature known as Fall Detection.

The Fall Detection feature was first introduced in 2018 with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 4. It utilizes the watch's accelerometer and gyroscope to detect if the wearer has taken a hard fall. In the event of a fall, the watch sends an alert to the wearer to confirm whether they are okay. If there is no response, the watch automatically contacts emergency services and shares the wearer's location with them. Additionally, the watch also alerts designated emergency contacts saved in the wearer's phone.

Since its inception, the Fall Detection feature has been responsible for saving several lives, with numerous stories of people who were assisted in times of distress. Recently, the feature has yet again proven its worth in separate incidents in United States’ Minnesota and Ohio.

In Minnesota, Michael Brodkorb, an Apple Watch user, was the victim of a hit-and-run incident. The impact was so severe that he was unable to move or reach for his phone to call for help. Thankfully, his Apple Watch detected the fall and automatically dialled 911, saving his life. "It absolutely is a life-saving tool," Brodkorb said, reflecting on the incident.

In another incident in Cincinnati, Ohio, an 83-year-old man named William Fryer collapsed while walking along the Ohio River Trail. Fryer's Apple Watch detected the fall and immediately notified emergency services while also alerting his daughter. As there were no people in close proximity, the elderly man might have been in trouble had it not been for the Fall Detection feature of his Apple Watch.

Read: Woman calls 911 from Apple watch after being attacked by husband, rescued

These incidents are just a few examples of the numerous lives that have been saved by the Fall Detection feature of the Apple Watch. It is a testament to the device's potential to make a positive impact on people's lives.