'How all doctors got hurt at the same spot?': AAP MP trolled over tweet about protesting doctors

Aam Admi Party leader Sanjay Singh provided fodder for Twitter users over an embarrassing tweet about a particular photo of protesting doctors.



ये ANI की फ़ोटो है या फिर फ़ोटो शाप है इसमें तो सारे डॉक्टर को एक ही जगह चोट लगी है pic.twitter.com/q8d6jLYYmh

— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 16, 2019



मुझे एक पत्रकार मित्र ने बताया एम्स के डॉक्टर नक़ली पट्टी बाँधकर विरोध कर रहे हैं कृपया ऐसे विरोध से बचें वरना माहौल ये बनेगा की हर जगह डॉक्टर मार खा रहे हैं। https://t.co/tUlC4n8whk

— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 16, 2019

Singh retweeted a picture of AIIMS’ protesting doctors and questioned how all of them got hurt at the same spot.

Notably, the doctors of All India Institute of Medical Science were protesting in a show of solidarity with the junior doctors of West Bengal government colleges by sporting symbolic bandages on their foreheads.

The doctors from West Bengal have been organising dharnas for days, protesting against the attack on two medical interns by the kin of a deceased patient.



Ab kya he bolu main aapko? Chalo bhai aapko aapiya samajh k bhool jate hain.

— Aaj Ki Taza Khabar (youtube channel) (@AKTKadmin) June 16, 2019



IQ, GK and command sense all should be missing to be an AAP member as a prerequisite /p>— Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) June 16, 2019





Tumko bhi ek hi jagah chot lagi hai shayad wo bhi gehri wali..jao ghutne ka check up karao jaldi /p>— Aarohi Tripathy (@aarohi_vns) June 16, 2019





I am surprised that how u people are ruling our capital!!!!! Bhai ye log bandage lagake protest karrahe hai. Matlab Bengal ka haalat dikhakar..

— NationalistCommonMan (@AmitPatilAlgur) June 16, 2019



In the same way that your members have broom at only one place.

— Chandrashekhar (@Chandra46) June 17, 2019



This is symbolic...RIP Common sense

— docambee MD (@amberparwaiz) June 16, 2019



pic.twitter.com/fi5trXVs5g

— Dr Anil Shekhawat, MD, AIIMS New Delhi (@DrAnilShekhawat) June 16, 2019

The Rajya Sabha MP’s comments were way too much for the netizens to digest and many tried schooling him, while the rest surmised if AAP considers gauging the IQ and general knowledge of its cadre at all before signing them up.