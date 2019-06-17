App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'How all doctors got hurt at the same spot?': AAP MP trolled over tweet about protesting doctors

The tweet was in response to doctors of All India Institute of Medical Science's protest in a show of solidarity with the junior doctors of West Bengal government colleges.

Jagyaseni Biswas
AAP MP Sanjay Singh
AAP MP Sanjay Singh
Aam Admi Party leader Sanjay Singh provided fodder for Twitter users over an embarrassing tweet about a particular photo of protesting doctors.

Singh retweeted a picture of AIIMS’ protesting doctors and questioned how all of them got hurt at the same spot.


Notably, the doctors of All India Institute of Medical Science were protesting in a show of solidarity with the junior doctors of West Bengal government colleges by sporting symbolic bandages on their foreheads.

The doctors from West Bengal have been organising dharnas for days, protesting against the attack on two medical interns by the kin of a deceased patient.

The Rajya Sabha MP’s comments were way too much for the netizens to digest and many tried schooling him, while the rest surmised if AAP considers gauging the IQ and general knowledge of its cadre at all before signing them up.






 

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 06:10 pm

tags #doctors strike #Protest #west bengal

