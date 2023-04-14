How AI helped criminals in $1 million kidnapping scam

Artificial intelligence helped a scammer clone the voice of a teenager so accurately, even her own mother was deceived by it. A woman from Arizona claims that con artists used AI to clone the voice of her daughter in a fake kidnapping scam. Jennifer DeStefano spoke about the hair-raising incident to WKYT, describing what went down after she received a call from an unknown number.

DeStefano said she was shocked to hear her daughter crying on the other end when she picked up the call. Her 15-year-old daughter Brie was on a ski trip when she received the call.

“I pick up the phone, and I hear my daughter’s voice, and it says, ‘Mom!’ and she’s sobbing,” the Arizona mum recounted. She grew increasingly scared when her daughter’s voice was replaced by a man’s who informed her that he had kidnapped Brie.

This man gets on the phone, and he’s like, ‘Listen here. I’ve got your daughter,’” DeStefano said. “You call the police, you call anybody, I’m going to pop her so full of drugs, I’m going to have my way with her, and I’m going to drop her off in Mexico,” the man told DeStefano.

Moneycontrol News