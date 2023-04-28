How a twist to Chrome's 'Dino game' got this Chennai student an interview at Google. Video

A software engineer shared how he landed a coveted interview at Google a couple of years ago after he posted a video of the classic “Dino game” that he played – but with a twist.

Twitter user and engineer at Questbook Akshay Narisetti shared how he was approached by a Google employee for an interview after his video of the game went viral on LinkedIn.

“I am a part of Google’s Tech Hiring team and was amazed watching your ‘Dino Game’. If you are keen on pursuing a career with Google please revert to me with your updated CV and I will have you posted the very moment we have a suitable opportunity for you,” his potential colleague wrote to him after being impressed by his game back in around 2021. Narisetti was in college then.

Now the game was not just a simple one. The Dino game can be played on Google by clicking on the famous dinosaur icon when your computer doesn’t have internet. It’s a simple hurdle race – make the dinosaur jump over obstacles and score points. You only need to use the spacebar.

But Narisetti took it up several notches and played the game hands-free. How? Take a look for yourself:

He explained to curious users how he got the game to run as well in comments.

"The idea itself might not be original, but the implementation is, electronics is how I learnt coding. I first coded on an Arduino before coding on an actual computer. I got to embrace the computer capabilities that way. Then rest is curiosity in all kinds of technology," he wrote.

Clubhouse to let go of more than half of its staff and start over Now viral on Twitter after LinkedIn, his tweet has nearly 14 million views. Narisetti called the sudden influx of followers and views “unreal” and thanked everyone. “THIS IS UNREAL. So much gratitude for everyone here! Still pinching myself, is this a dream?” he wrote in a tweet and shared his profile stats. Narisetti is an alumnus of SRM University and passed out this year. He interned with Google for five months as a open source developer.

Moneycontrol News