English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘Steel Futures - Opportunities & Risk Management tool’ . Click Here!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    How a Swiggy delivery agent helped strangers with fuel from his own bike

    The Swiggy delivery executive emptied his water bottle, got down on his knees and sourced petrol from his own bike to help the duo with enough fuel to reach the nearest petrol pump.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 03, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST
    Roshan Dalvi, the Swiggy delivery executive has been felicitated by the food delivery giant. (LinkedIn/Akshita Changan)

    Roshan Dalvi, the Swiggy delivery executive has been felicitated by the food delivery giant. (LinkedIn/Akshita Changan)

    Sixty-four km away from the destination, Akshita Changan’s motorcycle came to a halt. It was 12.15am and her bike had run out of fuel. Akshita and her brother were stranded on a road, with temperatures gradually falling, and no one in sight.

    They didn’t have anyone to call and no way to reach their destination.

    Then, a Swiggy delivery partner came to their rescue.

    “My brother spotted a man across the road who seemed to be checking an address on his mobile. As my brother approached him for help, it happened to be a Swiggy delivery executive. He asked the executive if he was headed in the same direction and could tow our bike,” Akshita recalls the incident from January this year in a LinkedIn post.

    Since he was going the opposite way, the delivery agent politely refused. “Sir, I need to go the other direction and I don’t want to miss the delivery time”.

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday

    Wednesday, 02nd March, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      110
    View more

    Wednesday, 02nd March, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    Disheartened, the siblings were going back when the delivery executive did something unexpected. He emptied his water bottle, got down on his knees and sourced petrol from his own bike to help the duo with enough fuel to reach the nearest petrol pump.

    Akshita writes how even rising fuel prices didn’t deter the man from helping strangers in need.

    “At a time when the wealthy complain about the rising fuel prices, it was extraordinary to meet a simple delivery person who offered his fuel to strangers. His kind and considerate gesture left us in awe. For us, he was an angel disguised as a delivery person. He must have brought a smile to the waiting Swiggy customer with timely food delivery, while also delivering kindness to complete strangers along the way. He knew nothing about us, but he still ensured our safe ride,” the post reads.

    The siblings were awestruck by the man’s kindness who immediately left to make his delivery on time. He could just give his name to Akshita.

    Mi Roshan Dalvi (I’m Roshan Dalvi),” he said before he rode off.

    “Had he not helped us that night, we wouldn’t have been able to reach our destination in time. My brother and I were on our way to meet a relative who was suffering from a medical condition and was scheduled to undergo a major heart surgery the next day,” Akshita writes expressing gratitude.

    Akshita contacted Swiggy to get in touch with Roshan to thank him for his generosity. Swiggy set up a call and even felicitated Roshan and his mother for the selfless act.

    Read the full blogpost here.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #act of kindness #fuel prices #rising petrol prices #Swiggy #Swiggy delivery #Swiggy delivery executive #Swiggy heroes
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 03:31 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.