How a Swiggy delivery agent helped strangers with fuel from his own bike

Roshan Dalvi, the Swiggy delivery executive has been felicitated by the food delivery giant. (LinkedIn/Akshita Changan)

Sixty-four km away from the destination, Akshita Changan’s motorcycle came to a halt. It was 12.15am and her bike had run out of fuel. Akshita and her brother were stranded on a road, with temperatures gradually falling, and no one in sight.

They didn’t have anyone to call and no way to reach their destination.

Then, a Swiggy delivery partner came to their rescue.

“My brother spotted a man across the road who seemed to be checking an address on his mobile. As my brother approached him for help, it happened to be a Swiggy delivery executive. He asked the executive if he was headed in the same direction and could tow our bike,” Akshita recalls the incident from January this year in a LinkedIn post.

Since he was going the opposite way, the delivery agent politely refused. “Sir, I need to go the other direction and I don’t want to miss the delivery time”.

Disheartened, the siblings were going back when the delivery executive did something unexpected. He emptied his water bottle, got down on his knees and sourced petrol from his own bike to help the duo with enough fuel to reach the nearest petrol pump.

Akshita writes how even rising fuel prices didn’t deter the man from helping strangers in need.

“At a time when the wealthy complain about the rising fuel prices, it was extraordinary to meet a simple delivery person who offered his fuel to strangers. His kind and considerate gesture left us in awe. For us, he was an angel disguised as a delivery person. He must have brought a smile to the waiting Swiggy customer with timely food delivery, while also delivering kindness to complete strangers along the way. He knew nothing about us, but he still ensured our safe ride,” the post reads.

The siblings were awestruck by the man’s kindness who immediately left to make his delivery on time. He could just give his name to Akshita.

“Mi Roshan Dalvi (I’m Roshan Dalvi),” he said before he rode off.

“Had he not helped us that night, we wouldn’t have been able to reach our destination in time. My brother and I were on our way to meet a relative who was suffering from a medical condition and was scheduled to undergo a major heart surgery the next day,” Akshita writes expressing gratitude.

Akshita contacted Swiggy to get in touch with Roshan to thank him for his generosity. Swiggy set up a call and even felicitated Roshan and his mother for the selfless act.