How a 'message in a bottle' was reunited with its owner 37 years later

Troy Heller has now framed and hung the note in his house. (Image: Zurzah/Facebook)

When Kentucky man Troy Heller was just 10-years-old, he had sent out an SOS message in a bottle into the Atlantic Ocean. Now, 37 years later, the note has been reunited with its owner.

On November 13 last year, Hurricane Nicole ravaged parts of Florida. The note in the bottle washed up on the shore in Sebastian, Florida around 21 km from where the note was actually released.

Two teachers cleaning up the beach spotted the bottle and a family of four decided to reunite the note with its author. The family opened the bottle and note and shared the story on TikTok. Troy Heller’s name was written on it, along with a phone number and address in Louisville. His age was also mentioned with a post script.

“P.S. Whoever finds this, call me or write to me,” the note inside the Pepsi bottle said.

Heller had scribbled the note, put it in the bottle and tossed it in the ocean on Florida’s Vero Beach in 1985. He was surprised to find the couple contact him, 37 years later, about the note in their possession.

“As soon as I saw it, I remembered writing it,” Heller, now 47, said, New York Post reported.

“It’s something you never thought would happen,” he said. “I thought I’d just throw it out in the ocean and just see where it went, you know? It’s just amazing that it finally found its way back.”

The original note is now framed and hanging in his house in Mount Washington.